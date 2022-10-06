Canadian moms rushed to ICU after being mauled by black bear that 'guarded them for its next meal'

Two Canadian mothers are in intensive care after being mauled by a male black bear and guarding their injured bodies “before the next meal” during an autumn walk.

Leosette Canoy and Analyn Shurliff Bartolome were ambushed by the animal on Oct. 3 while hiking with two of their relatives near Dawson Creek, British Canada.

The group of four – which included Canoy’s niece and Bartolome’s son – spent the day in nature looking for locations to take fall photos and enjoy the fall colors.

But the hike up Wolverine Trail on Bear Mountain suddenly turned into a disaster when a black bear charged at them just before 7 p.m.

Police later found the two mauled women lying in the bush with the bear ‘watching over them’.

Canoy, named Cheng, is currently sedated and undergoing surgery for more than six hours for her horrific injuries after the bear “chewed” her during the attack.

Bartolome is in a serious but stable condition, but it is feared she will lose her left arm due to the multiple cuts she endured.

Leosette Canoy, who goes by the name Cheng, was attacked by the male black bear after an autumn day walking with her friend and their relatives. She is currently sedated and undergoing more than six hours of surgery for her horrific injuries after the bear ‘chewed’ her up.

Analyn Shurliff Bartolome was ambushed by the animal on the hiking trail near Dawson Creek, British Canada. She is currently in ICU

Royal Canadian Mounted Police officers in an all-terrain vehicle found the two women with life-threatening injuries in the bush. They found the big bear on the spot, which ‘appeared to be guarding the victims’

Just as they were finishing their fall walk, Bartolomé’s teenage son heard footsteps behind the group and realized they were being followed by a male black bear.

The animal then began to attack the group – and despite Bartolomé’s son punching the bear in an attempt to scare it off, it continued its frenzy.

After knocking the boy to the ground, the bear charged at his mother.

Canoy, who works as a caregiver for the disabled, tried to distract the bear from an ambush for her friend. However, the animal turned against her.

Bartolome’s son then beat him with a large stick – sedating the bear for a moment – before continuing his attack route.

Analyn’s son and Canoy’s niece escaped the attack and fled to a nearby cabin where they called 911 and waited for first responders.

Both Bartolome and Canoy were airlifted to hospital, where they remain in intensive care. The teenage boy is also being treated for injuries.

Canoy with her husband Gary Hansen (left). He said the image of his wife lying injured on the ground with the bear watching over her as if it were “his next meal” haunts him.

Canoy, who works as a caregiver for the disabled, loves the outdoors and hiking, her family said

During the ordeal, Canoy (pictured) tried to distract the bear from an ambush for her friend. But the animal turned against her

A black bear pictured in Yukon Territory, Canada (stock image)

Police say two Royal Canadian Mounted Police officers in an all-terrain vehicle found the two women with life-threatening injuries in the bush.

They found the big bear on the spot, which “appeared to be guarding the victims.”

Staff Sgt. Damon Werrell confirmed that the animal was shot by rescuers.

Gary Hansen, Canoy’s devastated husband, said he was haunted by the thought of the bear guarding “his catch, his next meal.”

Hansen told CBC: ‘She is my gift from God. It’s terrible to see my wife like this. The bear ate her badly.’

He said he is unable to hold his beloved wife’s hand while she is in the hospital because her limbs are so badly torn.

Hansen revealed that his wife moved from the Philippines about 15 years ago and fell in love with the Canadian landscape – and she often enjoys hiking and camping.

Wenneli Canoy, who was with her aunt when she was attacked, wrote on social media after the ordeal: “Most of the time I’m staggered because of what happened, it just keeps running around in my head.

“I felt guilty when I saw my aunt being attacked by the bear and I escaped to call for help.

“I always cry when I see her condition in the ICU and feel sorry for her.”

Canoy’s stepson Ross wrote on social media, “She’s one of my favorite people on the planet.”

Officers confirmed no additional bears were found during an exploration of the area, but the trail is currently closed to the public.

Both Canoy and Bartolome’s families set up GoFundMe pages after their traumatic ordeal. You can donate to them here and here.

Analyn Shurliff Bartolome (pictured second from right) was seriously injured in the bear attack. Her teenage son, who was out with her, tried to stop the bear’s frenzy, but was unable to.

Wenneli Canoy (pictured) is Leosette Canoy’s niece and watches in horror as the bear attacked her family. She was able to escape on October 3 and call 911