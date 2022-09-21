Canadian high school says it is ILLEGAL to criticize trans teacher with huge prosthetic breasts

A Canadian high school has suggested it would be illegal to criticize a translator and stop wearing huge breast forms in class.

Kayla Lemieux, a production technology teacher at Oakville Trafalgar High School in Ontario, was recently pictured instructing a shopping class with the large prosthetics on, which stretch and protrude her clothes prominently.

Despite the strong backlash and reports of some students skipping class, the Halton District School Board defended the teacher and said it would not answer any more questions about the matter because it was a ‘staff issue’.

The district also claimed that interfering with or criticizing the teacher would violate the Ontario Human Rights Code.

“The HDSB recognizes the rights of students, staff, parents/guardians and community members to equal treatment without discrimination based on gender identity and gender expression. Gender identity and gender expression are protected grounds under the Ontario Human Rights Code,” the board said in a statement.

Meanwhile, parents and high school students seemed divided on the issue.

Owen LaPlante, a 12th grader at the school, told the Toronto sun that while some people support Lemieux, others are not comfortable with the situation.

“I’m at peace with it,” he said. “I know some of my friends are a little uncomfortable with it, but I think she should be able to express herself as she pleases.”

Lemieux was photographed and captured by students wearing the large prosthetics in class. The photos have gone viral and many have criticized the teacher’s clothes

Yuxuan Xie, a 10th grade student, told the Sun that most of the kids at school seem to have brushed up on the incident.

“I don’t really hear anyone talking about it,” he said. “I guess we might not care about that.”

A woman who identified herself as Lei, a mother of a senior at the school, told The Sun that while she was okay with Lemieux coming out as a trans woman, she said wearing such large prosthetics was too much.

“I think he’s going a little too far,” Lei said. “I think it’s okay to identify oneself, but I think wearing that alone in class… that still worries me.”

After the video came out this weekend, the district had expected a wave of protesters to demonstrate outside the high school.

Although police were stationed around the school, only one protester showed up claiming to be a former student while waving the Canadian flag.

The protester, who did not give his name, told The Sun: “I think it is fundamentally wrong that this person is able to work in an institution as such, with huge breasts on. It is dirty.’

Parents and other concerned citizens are currently planning to confront the district at its next board meeting on Friday, September 23, demanding that something be done about Lemieux’s clothing.

A lone protester waving a Canadian flag (above) came to the school on Monday

Police were stationed at Oakville Trafalgar High School, about 10 miles outside of Toronto

HDSB chair Margo Shuttleworth (above) defended Lemieux as an ‘extremely effective teacher’

Lemieux, who started transitioning from male to female a year ago, has gone viral online after students posted photos and videos of the teacher.

In its original statement to parents defending the teacher, the school said: “As a school within the Halton District School Board (HDSB), Oakville Trafalgar High School recognizes the rights of students, staff, parents/guardians and members of the community to a fair treatment without discrimination based on gender identity and gender expression.

“We strive to promote a positive learning environment in schools consistent with the values ​​of the HDSB and to ensure a safe and inclusive environment for all students, staff and the community, regardless of race, age, ability gender, gender identity, gender expression, sexual orientation, ethnicity, religion, cultural practices, socioeconomic conditions, or body type/size.’

HDSB Chair Margo Shuttleworth told the Sun that staff are considering “creating a safety plan” to ensure the safety of Oakville Trafalgar High School’s teacher as they prepare for possible protests when the school opens for classes Monday.

“This teacher (who teaches shop) is an extremely effective teacher,” Shuttleworth said. “All the kids love being in the classroom.”

Despite praising the teacher, Shuttleworth also admitted to receiving several calls from parents complaining about the situation.