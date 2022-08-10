Canadian guitarist Gord Lewis, 65, is found dead in Ontario home after being ‘murdered by his son’

Canadian punk rock guitarist Gord Lewis has been found dead in his Ontario home after being allegedly murdered by his 41-year-old son.

Gord, 65, the co-founder of the punk rock band Teenage Head, was found dead Sunday in his Hamilton, Ontario apartment by police officers.

His son, Jonathon Lewis, 41, has since been arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

Police indicated Gord had been dead for two or three days before he was found by officers, as they were unable to identify him initially due to the “degree of decomposition” of the body, reports CBC Hamilton.

Hamilton Detective Sara Beck said police visited Gord’s apartment after being told a number of emails had been sent to a range of media outlets containing information about a dead person.

The emails were sent by Jonathon Lewis to local news outlet CBC Hamilton on Sunday, saying his father was dead, according to the site.

Gord co-founded Teenage Head with his bandmates Frankie Venom, who died in 2008, Steve Mahon and Nick Stipanitz. The band rose to fame in Canada in the early 1980s.

Gord’s brother Brian told CBC the family is “devastated and conflicted” by his death.

“It’s the loss of a beloved brother and a very complicated situation,” he said. Brian described Gord as “gentle, artistic, musically inspiring, loving and loyal.”

According to the police, it appeared that Gord and Jonathon were living together.

Jonathon was arrested shortly after police arrived at the apartment building, Beck said, adding that he lived in the apartment but it belonged to Gord.

Beck said the incident was “isolated” and police are not looking for additional suspects, the report said Hamilton spectator.

Beck said police discovered Lewis’s body in his home and said he had “injuries indicative of a crime.”

“We will continue to look for witnesses and watch videos in the area,” Beck added.

Beck said police believe they know the victim’s identity, but they will need to perform an autopsy for “positive confirmation” due to the “level of decomposition.”

Gord’s death was confirmed Monday by the band, who said they were “heartbroken.”

“We are heartbroken and still trying to process the loss of our friend, bandmate and brother Gord Lewis,” the band said in a post on Instagram.

“Our hearts are with his family and everyone who knew and loved him. Gord was a strength and an inspiration to many. You were taken from us way too soon.’

Teenage Head was formed in 1975 and rose to fame in Canada with songs such as ‘Let’s Shake’ and ‘Some Kinda Fun’.