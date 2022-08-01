Canadian expat shares Australian culture shocks from the ‘lacking’ men to saying ‘How’s it going?’

A young Canadian woman has shared the things she’s had a hard time getting used to since moving to Down Under — and her tough take on Aussie men.

In a viral TikTok clip, Jamison, who moved abroad two-and-a-half years ago, said Australian men have “too little” compared to the “beautiful girls.”

She also said she was getting used to saying petrol instead of petrol and how ‘stressful’ the typical Australian greeting of ‘How are you?’ was when she first came.

Canadian expatriate, Jamison (pictured) has shared some observations about Australian after living ‘down under’ for two and a half years, including the number of ‘missing’ men and ‘beautiful girls’

“First of all, I think there are just way too many beautiful girls in Australia and a lack of men,” Jamison said in a TikTok video.

“Saying I have an Australian boyfriend and he’s not lacking, but for him I didn’t like Australian guys at all.”

Jamison also had to start saying petrol instead of petrol when she landed in Australia – a language change she was happy to adopt.

‘Here you call petrol petrol, we call it gas, why?’ she wondered.

Finally, the expat said she was initially confused when Aussies greeted her with “How are you?”

‘Anyone who says, ‘How are you?’ and you should answer ‘not bad yourself?’ or ‘how are you?’ It’s just a quick exchange, like it’s not trying to be a conversation,” she explained.

“It’s stressful, like walking down the street and someone says ‘how are you?’ you have to talk really fast, like ‘I’m fine, how are you?’ and just keep walking.’

Jamison said the hasty conversation has accelerated her speech in the few years she’s lived in Australia.

Her clip went viral with 274,000 views and sparked a lively discussion in the comments with many divided over her comments about Aussie men.

‘I SWEAR THE MEN REALLY MISSING HERE! The rest of the world has an even ratio of beautiful men to women, I swear,” said one woman.

Jamison also said she got “stressed out” when Aussies greeted her with “How are you?” and she had to give a ‘quick’ answer

‘Whatever. Australian actors are better. Chris Hemsworth on Ryan Reynolds! ..next,” wrote another.

‘Naaaa the men certainly look better,’ agreed a third.

“I’ve lived in Australia all my life and I’m tired of boys,” a fourth joked.

Aussie viewers gave their advice to respond to the ‘How are you?’ greeting.

“Honestly with the ‘how are you’ just saying ‘hey’ back. It’s usually more of a greeting than a real question,” one explains.

“Say ‘how are you going’ right back to them as soon as they ask you and the ball is back in their court,” suggested a second.

“I’ve never thought about the ‘how do you feel good about yourself’ exchange, but IT’S SO FAST NOW YOU’VE TAKEN IT,” exclaimed a third.

“I’m Australian and never know how to respond to the street chat,” a fourth admitted.