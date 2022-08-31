Canadian cops won’t charge Bible camp ‘exorcist’ because his attempt to banish demon was LEGAL

A Canadian Bible camp counselor who boasted of performing an exorcism on a teenage boy will not be charged by authorities, despite leaving him “bleeding and trembling” on the floor.

Carlos MacIntyre had spent the summer working in Redberry Bible Camp as a counselor in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police launched an investigation into the alleged eviction that took place on July 13 after receiving several reports.

A report claims that MacIntyre performed the “exorcism” in one of the camp huts, where two witnesses saw the boy lying on the ground.

The boy reportedly bled from the nose, making noises and shaking, while other children sounded the alarm and asked for help.

But the RCMP has now confirmed that they will not take any further action following their investigation, stating that what happened was “legal” in Canada.

Supported Josh Graham, responsible for the Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crime Unit, said: “Criminal investigations ultimately come down to two things: collecting evidence and determining whether that evidence indicates that a person has committed a crime as defined by the Criminal Code of Canada .

“Practices such as those described may be of concern to some people, but they are not illegal in Canada.

Carlos MacIntyre had spent the summer working in Redberry Bible Camp as a counselor in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. RCMP has announced that no charges will be brought against him because exorcisms are legal in Canada

Redberry is run by conservative evangelical Saskatchewan Mennonite Brethren and has been active since 1943. MacIntyre claims they approached him to work for them over the summer

“We have done a thorough investigation and have not gathered any evidence that would allow an indictment of the Criminal Code regarding what the children went through.

“Although this investigation has not led to charges, it is important for the public to come forward if they believe illegal activities have taken place. I want to say a big thank you to those who reported this incident.’

The officers believe it was an isolated incident and have closed the case.

Terrified parents were shocked when camp bosses “fully supported” MacIntyre’s actions to exorcise the demons.

According to CBC, director Roland Thiessen told a parent in a phone call that MacIntyre had “prayed that Jesus would set the boy free.”

He claimed the pastor has “experience with the powers of darkness” before adding, “He had been involved in dark things for a while. He was probably the best person to be in the room at the time.

“It was not specifically authorized by the camp. It wasn’t something that could be stopped once it started.’

He also admitted that Redberry had no protocols for medical emergencies, but they have now put them into practice.

MacIntyre said the boy was “practising with Ouija” and “drinking human blood,” leading him to believe he was “possessed by multiple demons.”

The boy is believed to be around 14 years old, and the camp is currently hosting a Junior Teen Camp for children aged 12 to 14.

In a post on his social media, the preacher describes his past problems with drugs, porn and a violent past.

He said he “physically abused” an ex-girlfriend after a “drunk cocaine party” before finding God.

MacIntyre is charged with collecting the campers in the cabin before the ceremony, leaving the boy on the ground after the ceremony, and handing out business cards.

It is also alleged that he told the campers to stay in touch with him for the rest of their lives because only he knew how to exercise their demons.

MacIntyre boasted of “performing a miracle” on the boy in a video posted online, saying the boy was “practising Ouija” and “drinking human blood.”

He said he had previously helped the boys to witness a ‘7 ft. demon’ in the camp, prompting them to bring a friend to him.

He said he had previously helped the boys to witness a ‘7 ft. demon’ in the camp, which led them to bring a friend to him

MacIntyre hit back at the allegations leveled against him, labeling the investigation ‘fake news’ on his social media

MacIntyre then claims he grabbed a jug of about two liters of water and forced the boy to drink it all as part of the ‘exorcism’

MacIntyre then claims he grabbed a jug of about two liters of water and forced the boy to drink it all.

The allegations came to light after several campers alerted their parents to the incident, with some choosing to remove their children from the camp.

Redberry is run by the conservative evangelical Saskatchewan Mennonite Brethren and has been in business since 1943.

Camp board chairman Wayne Dick confirmed: CBC that they were investigating the incident, adding: “I will tell you that we are investigating the situation… I am not willing to discuss it at this time, I can assure you that [the worker] is not at camp.’

MacIntyre has denied performing an exorcism or ceremony, writing on social media: ‘The deliverance happened because a child asked me for prayer!!

‘I NEVER told a child to stay in touch with me for the rest of their lives and I NEVER claimed I was the only one who knew how to ward off demons!! FAKE NEWS!!’

When contacted by DailyMail.com, neither MacIntyre nor Redberry Bible Camp immediately responded to a request for comment.