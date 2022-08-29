Canadian bible camp is under investigation after camp counsellor performed exorcism on teenager

A Bible counselor who performed an exorcism on a teen and posted a YouTube video describing the moment the boy started shaking and bleeding is under investigation by Canadian authorities.

Carlos MacIntyre had spent the summer working in Redberry Bible Camp as a counselor in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police launched an investigation into the alleged eviction that took place on July 13 after receiving a number of reports.

A report claims that MacIntyre performed the “exorcism” in one of the camp’s huts, where two witnesses saw the boy in the floor.

The boy reportedly bled from the nose, making noises and shaking, while other children sounded the alarm and asked for help.

The boy is believed to be around 14 years old, and the camp is currently hosting a Junior Teen Camp for children aged 12 to 14.

In a post on his social media, the preacher describes his past problems with drugs, porn and a violent past.

He said he “physically abused” an ex-girlfriend after a “drunk cocaine party” before finding God.

Carlos MacIntyre had spent the summer working in Redberry Bible Camp as a counselor in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. He posted a video on YouTube describing the moment he performed an exorcism on a teenage boy

Redberry is run by conservative evangelical Saskatchewan Mennonite Brethren and has been active since 1943. MacIntyre claims they approached him to work for them over the summer

MacIntyre is charged with collecting the campers in the cabin before the ceremony, leaving the boy on the ground after the ceremony, and handing out business cards.

It is also alleged that he told the campers to stay in touch with him for the rest of their lives because only he knew how to exercise their demons.

MacIntyre boasted of “performing a miracle” on the boy in a video posted online, saying the boy was “practising Ouija” and “drinking human blood.”

He said he had previously helped the boys to witness a ‘7 ft. demon’ in the camp, prompting them to bring a friend to him.

MacIntyre said, “This boy was a precious boy in the sight of God. He had grown up in foster care and he just hadn’t really experienced the love he was supposed to experience.

“He was possessed, he heard voices in his head, he saw angry faces and this was a boy the same age as my precious little brother and I was so moved.

“I was able to talk to some other leaders and they gave me permission to take him with my boys and we would have a time of prayer together.

‘I put my hand on this boy’s chest, another hand on his back, I looked into his eyes and said, is it all right if I pray for you?

“He said yes, please, I just want this to stop. He held back the tears. I started praying in the spirit and the moment I start praying it just starts to vibrate.

“He’s shaking, his eyes roll back into his head, his nose starts to bleed, the lights start to flicker. I can say right away that this is going to be a serious problem.

“He falls to the ground. I can clear his fall, he trembles, he convulses, he growls and right now I have a room full of guys who are absolutely terrified.

MacIntyre said the boy was “practising with Ouija” and “drinking human blood,” leading him to believe he was “possessed by multiple demons.”

“We were able to focus on the boy who had these demons. I keep praying, I keep casting out these demons.

“I’m just leading these demons out and there were definitely several demons. He trembles, he growls, he looks at me who are you.

“It’s utter demonic possession. I remember looking down on him and I said, can you say Jesus is Lord, tell me Jesus is Lord and he looks up to me no.

MacIntyre then claims he grabbed a jug of about two liters of water and forced the boy to drink it all.

He continued: ‘He struggles, he struggles, but I make sure he finally drinks the water and the moment he finishes drinking all the water, the lights flicker again and there is silence.

‘It is my honor to do the will of God, to praise him. I didn’t do anything special, I was just obedient to do what the gospel tells us to do and that is to do greater things than Jesus Himself did.”

The allegations came to light after several campers alerted their parents to the incident, with some choosing to remove their children from the camp.

Ailsa Watkinson, professor emeritus of social work at the University of Regina who specializes in child protection, told the CBC the allegations were “just crazy,” adding, “If that was my kid, I’d be shocked.”

MacIntyre claims that Redberry approached him to work for them, but it’s unclear if they ran a background or social media check.

He claims the camp leaders were “terrified” of the public resistance and “atheist parents” so they “fired” him.

He said he had previously helped the boys to witness a ‘7 ft. demon’ in the camp, which led them to bring a friend to him

MacIntyre hit back at the allegations leveled against him, labeling the investigation ‘fake news’ on his social media

MacIntyre then claims he grabbed a jug of about two liters of water and forced the boy to drink it all as part of the ‘exorcism’

He added: “They said I don’t want you around these kids. The way they spoke to me was as if I was accused of attacking these boys, when in reality these boys were being liberated from demonic oppression and demonic possession.

‘We can’t have you casting out demons, we can’t let you work miracles. That messes with the business we run here.

“Then I realized this wasn’t a Ministry at all, this was a company that cared about getting people’s money.”

Redberry is run by the conservative evangelical Saskatchewan Mennonite Brethren and has been in business since 1943.

Camp board chairman Wayne Dick confirmed: CBC that they were investigating the incident, adding: “I will tell you that we are investigating the situation… I am not willing to discuss it at this time, I can assure you that [the worker] is not in the camp.’

MacIntyre has denied performing an exorcism or ceremony, writing on social media: ‘The deliverance happened because a child asked me for prayer!!

‘I NEVER told a child to stay in touch with me for the rest of their lives and I NEVER claimed I was the only one who knew how to ward off demons!! FAKE NEWS!!’

When contacted by DailyMail.com, neither MacIntyre nor Redberry Bible Camp immediately responded to a request for comment.