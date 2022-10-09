Canadian Alphonso Davies diagnosed with bruised skull following kick to the face

Canadian star Alphonso Davies has been diagnosed with a bruised skull after taking a boot in the face, Bayern Munich confirmed Sunday morning.

Bayern did not give a timeline for how long Davies would be sidelined.

The incident occurred in the 45th minute at Signal Iduna Park when Davies challenged Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham for the ball. Using his body to shield the ball from Davies, the English midfielder hit the ball into the air with his right foot, looking for a spinning motion and knocking it away from the Canadian.

Davies got his head on the ball first, and Bellingham’s shoe hit his face, not the ball. The 21-year-old from Edmonton then fell to the ground and grabbed his face.

Davies received treatment and looked unsteady as he was helped off the field on the eve of halftime. Davies saw no further action, with Bayern manager Julian Nagelsmann saying after the game the Canadian had a suspected concussion.

Dortmund rallied to tie the game 2-2 in the 74th and 95th minutes after Bayern prevented 2-0.

Bellingham took to social media after the game, referring to Davies after applauding his team’s comeback.

With the World Cup approaching next month, Davies’ health will be a concern for John Herdman. The Canadian coach is already waiting for the return of Toronto FC midfielder Jonathan Osorio after he was elbowed to the head in Chicago in mid-July.

Davies’ season was interrupted after developing symptoms of myocarditis, a mild heart condition, following a bout of COVID-19. He returned in early April after not playing since mid-December.

-With files from the Canadian Press.