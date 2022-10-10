Canada’s women’s basketball team drops a spot to fifth in FIBA world rankings – Sportsnet.ca

WhatsNew2Day
Canada's women's basketball team drops a spot to fifth in FIBA world rankings

MIES, Switzerland — The Canadian women’s basketball team dropped one spot to fifth in the FIBA ​​world rankings, despite finishing fourth at the recent World Cup in Australia.

China jumped over Canada to climb five places to No. 2 after finishing second behind the United States at the World Cup.

China reached the podium for the first time since 1994.

Hosts Australia finished third at home in Sydney to maintain the number three in the rankings.

Spain drops two places to fourth despite failing to qualify for the FIBA ​​World Cup after finishing second in 2014 and third in 2010 and 2018.

The biggest climber in the Top 10 was Puerto Rico, which rose by six places to 10th place. Puerto Rico lost to Canada in the quarterfinals of the World Cup.

