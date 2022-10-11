Canada’s Andreescu knocks off Russia’s Samsonova at San Diego Open – Sportsnet.ca

Canada’s Bianca Andreescu upset Russia’s Liudmila Samsonova 7-6 (1), 4-6, 6-2 in the first round of Monday’s San Diego Open.

Samsonova, ranked 23rd in the world, had won three of her last four tournaments participating in the WTA Tour 500 event.

Andreescu, in 57th place, played for the first time since the US Open third round loss early last month.

Andreescu, of Misssissauga, Ontario, will then face the winner of a match between two 18-year-old Americans – number 6 seed Coco Gauff and Robin Montgomery.

Leylah Fernandez of Laval, Que., will face No. 8-seeded Daria Kasatkina of Russia in the first round on Tuesday.