Canada’s 4 Hottest BBQ Sauces to Spice Up Your Meal

When you’re grilling up some steak or ribs for a barbecue party, you might find that some people prefer their cuts saucy instead. Ribs are one of the most common dishes with one of the most variety in how you can flavour them. If some barbecue lovers prefer to use rubs to season their cut of ribs, there’s a wide selection of mixtures to choose from.

Even if you prefer to add sauce to your ribs, you have a massive range of options from which you can choose your sauce. Picking the right sauce to finish off barbecuing your rack of ribs can be surprisingly difficult to do.

You do want to make sure that the sauce you pick encourages your family and friends to grab seconds and thirds. The only problem is that sometimes, a store-bought bottle of BBQ sauce isn’t always the flavour you’re looking for.

To help you pick a great barbecue sauce to pair with your ribs or another cut of meat, we’ve collected some of the best ones for you to try out for your next barbecue party. Some of these can also be found at Dickson Barbeque Centre as well as some other sauces and rubs if you want to try some others too.

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que Sensuous Slathering Sauce

Though initially harder to find in your local supermarket than some of the other sauces on this list, this Dinosaur Bar-B-Que is one of the best sauces if you don’t want your barbecue to taste super sweet. It does have some level of sweetness to it, though it mostly comes from the addition of bell peppers into the sauce. The brand has a lower sugar content than most others and contains brown sugar instead of white. All the ingredients are also natural and even gluten-free.

Like other BBQ sauce companies, Dinosaur Bar-B-Que also offers a range of other sauces as well as a selection of rubs. If you want a much spicier barbecue sauce to really add a burn to your BBQ ribs, they also offer the Garlic Chipotle Pepper Sauce, which uses cayenne, chipotle, and habanero pepper, and the Devil’s Duel Pepper Sauce with just habanero peppers.

Jack Daniel’s Original Barbecue Sauce

For a more classic twist on barbecue sauces, you may want to try Jack Daniel’s Original Barbecue Sauce. Though it’s made quite similarly to the first few versions of barbecue sauces, the brand’s versions frequently have a hint of Tennessee Whiskey to add a unique flavour. This, in combination with its cooking methods, gives the sauce a smokier taste and more body than some of the other options. The overall taste has also been said to be far more peppery in flavour as well.

Unlike some of the other companies, Jack Daniel’s only offers two more options besides the Original. Naturally, this is due to their main product being whiskey. Much like the Original barbecue sauce, the other options also include Tennessee whiskey but are also much sweeter. The Honey BBQ Sauce is far more fruit flavoured while the Sweet & Spicy has the addition of chipotle sauce for extra spiciness. All three of their sauces are gluten-free and don’t use any high fructose corn syrup.

House of Q Rock’n Red BBQ Sauce

In the list of these barbecue sauces, House of Q’s Rock’n Red BBQ Sauce is one of the milder options. The sauce is primarily made out of a tomato and vinegar mixture, giving it a much more tangy taste. It does also include a bit of smoke and a hint of the traditional pepper heat that most barbecue sauces have. This is one of the best sauces you can get if you prefer a classic and traditional barbecue sauce flavour.

For other spicier, sweeter, or smokier options, House of Q has four other options. The company mainly offers mild sauces, though their Sugar & Spice BBQ sauce is their spicier variety. If you prefer sweeter barbecue sauces, one even has a fruitier flavour. Overall, all of the House of Q sauces are considered competition-winning alternatives.

Traeger ‘Que BBQ Sauce

The Traeger ‘Cue sauce is likely one of the most versatile sauces on this list. Thanks to its consistency, the sauce is not only great as a finishing sauce on ribs and other meat, but can also act as a marinade, dip, or glaze. Traeger barbecue sauces are also made to complement their wood pellets so this particular sauce has a more specific hickory smoke flavour. Even if you don’t have the needed pellets, you can still use this sauce to add a unique taste to your dishes.

If you’re more interested in some of the other options that they may have, Traeger has quite a large range. Many of them are both sweet and spicy to balance out the wants that many barbecue enthusiasts are bound to want. There are however only spicy or only sweet options as well. Traeger also has a Texas Spicy BBQ sauce for spice lovers and both Apricot BBQ and Show Me The Honey BBQ sauces if you want to add more sweetness.

Rufus Teague Blazin’ Hot Sauce

This particular type of Rufus Teague’s sauce is one of the spicier ones available. Many people say that what makes it great, though, is that it isn’t too eye-watering. The chilis and chipotle peppers are enough to provide just the right amount of spice that’s needed to burn but not destroy your body. On top of that, Rufus Teague’s Blazin’ Hot Sauce and the other sweeter or more traditional barbecue sauces are made of natural ingredients and very little fructose corn syrups. Some of their sauces also have sugar-free alternatives and are easily found in your local grocery store.