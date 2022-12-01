Canada World Cup lineup, starting 11 in Qatar 2022: Alphonso Davies in form for Croatia clash

Canada are aiming to sign off at the 2022 World Cup with another eye-catching performance against Morocco.

Alphonso Davies made history with his country’s first-ever World Cup goal last time out, but John Herdman’s team then subsided to a 4-1 defeat against an impressive Croatia.

That result mean elimination but the Maple Leafs can still pose problems for a Morocco side needing a point to be sure of progression to the last-16.

Here’s the latest team news as the preparation for 2026 starts in earnest.

Canada starting lineup vs Morocco

Interestingly, Jonathan David drops out of the lineup with all-time leading scorer Cyle Larin entering the fray. David, a young star with Lille, has not been as dangerous this tournament as he has proven for club and country in the past.

Herdman is without Stephen Eustaquio as he hopes to sign off in Qatar with a strong performance, as the midfielder came off injured vs. Croatia. He’s replaced in midfield by Mark-Anthony Kaye, as captain Atiba Hutchinson also drops out due to fitness issues.

Sam Adekugbe and Jonathan Osorio enter the starting lineup after coming off the bench in the two previous matches.

Canada confirmed line-up vs. Morocco (4-3-3, right to left): 18. Borjan (GK) — 2. Johnston, 5. Vitoria, 4. Miller, 3. Adekugbe — 10. Hoilett, 14. Kaye, 21. Osorio — 11. Buchanan, 17. Larin, 19. Davies.

Canada lineup vs Croatia

After suffering a hamstring injury while representing Bayern Munich two weeks ago, Alphonso Davies was a major doubt for Canada’s tournament opener.

The 22-year-old was named in the lineup despite injury concerns and looked super sharp, causing problems for Belgium every time he touched the ball. Davies was back again for his unforgettable flourish against Croatia.

The Canada coach was unlikely to make significant changes for this match, but he made just one swap, with striker Cyle Larin, the nation’s all-time leading goalscorer, coming in for Junior Hoilett. Captain Atiba Hutchinson earns his 100th cap in the match, becoming the first Canadian international to reach the century mark.

Surprisingly, full-back Sam Adekugbe remained on the bench for the second straight match, with Richie Laryea continuing to show out for Canada in his stead.

Head coach John Herdman earns his 50th cap for the national team in this match, in what has the potential to be his final game in charge of Canada. If so, what a ride it’s been.

Canada confirmed line-up vs. Croatia (3-5-2, right to left): 18-Borjan (GK) — 2-Johnston, 5-Vitoria, 4-Miller — 22-Laryea, 7-Eustaquio, 11-Buchanan, 13-Hutchinson, 19-Davies — 20-David, 17-Larin.

Injured: None

None Suspended: None

Canada World Cup squad

Here are the 26 names on Canada’s World Cup squad in Qatar (caps correct to start of Qatar 2022)