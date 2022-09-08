Canada warns of more rate rises after 0.75 percentage point increase

Canadian central bank raised its key interest rate by 0.75 percentage point to 3.25 percent and warned of further increases in its fight to prevent high inflation from entrenching.

The interest rate hike brings the key rate above 3 percent for the first time since mid-2008 and into a so-called restrictive area, where monetary policy is hampering economic growth.

“Given the inflation outlook, the Governing Council still believes that key interest rates will need to rise further,” the Bank of Canada said in a statement on Wednesday. “Quantitative tightening is a complement to the policy rate hike.”

The BoC said it would assess how much higher interest rates would have to rise to return to its 2 percent inflation target.

The rate hike is the central bank’s fifth this year and was in line with economists’ expectations, according to Refinitiv polls. It brings the cumulative tightening so far this year to 3 percentage points, “the fastest pace since the mid-1990s,” said Benjamin Reitzes, an economist at the Bank of Montreal.

BoC Governor Tiff Macklem had previously talked about a so-called soft landing where the bank would try to curb inflation without triggering a recession. The central bank omitted such language in a short release on Wednesday.

Inflation in Canada eased slightly in July on the back of lower gasoline prices, but consumer prices still rose 7.6 percent that month from a year earlier, Statistics Canada reported last month.

The central bank said it remains concerned about “a further broadening of price pressures”, particularly in the services sector. The bank’s key inflation measures rose to a range of 5-5.5 percent in July.

“The longer this goes on, the greater the risk of high inflation becoming entrenched,” the bank said.

Officials stressed that domestic demand indicators – consumption and business investment – remained “very strong”.

Wednesday’s rate hike comes after the BoC caught some market observers by surprise in July by raising its key interest rate by 1 percentage point to 2.5 percent. This was the largest rate increase since 1998.

“This is a short and sweet statement that buys time for them to reassess the outlook with new forecasts and inflation expectations surveys in the October decisions,” said Derek Holt, head of capital markets economics at Scotiabank.

Scotiabank and the Bank of Montreal both expect a 0.5 percentage point rate hike from the BoC at its next scheduled meeting on Oct. 26.