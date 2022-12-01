Canada lost 2-1 to Morocco in order to win the place in World Cup last 16

Wild celebrations at Al Thumama Stadium after the Atlans Lions advanced to the next stage of the tournament in Qatar.
Morocco defeated Canada 2-1 to qualify for the quarterfinals of the World Cup in Qatar.
Hakim Ziyech put Morocco ahead in the 4th minute before Youssef En-Nesyri made it 2-0 at Al Thumama Stadium on Thursday. Nayef Aguerd’s own goal in the 40th minute gave Canada some hope, but nothing changed for the rest of the game.
More to follow…
Vladimir Putin has fallen down the stairs in his official residence and soiled himself as…
Kyiv, Ukraine – Due to the war between Russia and Ukraine, I cut ties with…
A third elementary school student has died after contracting Strep A as calls for a…
Back to the day job! Matt Hancock returns to Commons to push for dyslexia screening…
Australia in the 1970s is reminiscent of many things including the legendary Aussie rock band…
Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty ImagesTrade winds are blowing in Laker Land again because, well, this…