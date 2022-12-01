Canada lost 2-1 to Morocco in order to win the place in World Cup last 16

Wild celebrations at Al Thumama Stadium after the Atlans Lions advanced to the next stage of the tournament in Qatar.

Morocco defeated Canada 2-1 to qualify for the quarterfinals of the World Cup in Qatar.

Hakim Ziyech put Morocco ahead in the 4th minute before Youssef En-Nesyri made it 2-0 at Al Thumama Stadium on Thursday. Nayef Aguerd’s own goal in the 40th minute gave Canada some hope, but nothing changed for the rest of the game.

More to follow…