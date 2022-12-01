Home Canada goalkeeper Milan Borjan commits an ALL-TIMER of a mistake, gifting a goal Hakim Ziyech
Canadian goalkeeper Milan Borjan makes an ALL-TIMER out of a blunder as he rushes out of goal and goes straight to Morocco star Hakim Ziyech, who scores a crucial goal as the African side make a bid to reach the last 16 of the World Cup to achieve

By Jake Fenner for Dailymail.Com

published: 15:52, Dec 1, 2022

It’s one of the most inexplicable blunders of a goalkeeper’s mistake – and it could go down as one of the worst in World Cup history.

Canada and Morocco are currently in the midst of their final World Cup group stage match – with Les Rouges already eliminated from the tournament.

Already in the fourth minute of the game, the Atlas Lions of Morocco went up thanks to a nightmare decision by Canadian goalkeeper Milan Borjan.

Canadian goalkeeper Milan Borjan committed one of the worst goalkeeping blunders possible

A pass from CB Steven Vitoria was too weak for Borjan, and his first touch eluded him

That touch found Hakim Ziyech’s shoe, who tipped it over Borjan and landed in the net

A long ball played from Morocco’s defensive half tried to find Youssef En-Nesyri, but Canadian center back Steven Vitoria stopped him.

He tried to play the ball for Borjan, but left it too far in front of him. Borjan rushed out of his penalty area to play the pass, as it was too weak for Kamal Miller to get there in time.

Borjan’s touch (or his attempted pass) was poor and found the boots of Hakim Ziyech, who chipped Borjan and watched as he landed perfectly in the net and Morocco went up 1-0.

Canada went into this game with no points in back-to-back losses to Belgium and then Croatia.

