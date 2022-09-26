‘It’s a total war zone:’ Two killed in Canada as deadly Hurricane Fiona causes ‘immense’ devastation

Parts of eastern Canada were ‘enormous’ devastated after a powerful storm dragged Fiona homes into the sea and caused major power outages, killing two people.

Officials have found the body of a 73-year-old woman believed to have been swept from her Newfoundland home, while another person died on Prince Edward Island, where generator problems may have played a role.

The woman in Newfoundland was said to be hiding in her basement when waves as high as 10 meters broke through her home and swept her away to see.

The storm brought intense winds of 80 miles per hour as it arrived at a strength rarely seen in eastern Canada, bringing torrential rains and waves of up to 40 feet.

“The devastation is immense,” Nova Scotia Prime Minister Tim Houston told reporters. “The magnitude of the storm is unbelievable.”

More than 300,000 people were still without electricity in five counties on Sunday after the storm cut trees, ripped roofs off buildings and damaged power lines, officials said. Hundreds of utility companies were working to restore power.

A photo shows damage to coastal homes from Hurricane Fiona in Channel-Port aux Basques, Nova Scotia, Canada

Homes were swept into the water by high winds and catastrophic 40-foot waves, including at least 20 homes swept away in Channel-Port aux Basques, Newfoundland

A person looks out to sea after Hurricane Fiona’s arrival in Port Aux Basques, where Mayor Brian Button called the damage “a total war zone”

In the town of Channel-Port aux Basques, on the southwestern tip of Newfoundland, storm surges have swept at least 20 homes into the sea.

Mayor Brian Button described “a total war zone” in the coastal community as residents reckoned with the damage, though 200 residents were evacuated before the storm hit.

“Some people have lost everything, and I mean everything,” Button told CBC News.

“The sea took back the land and we parted. Many of our homes are built along the Atlantic Ocean coastline. Down there, Fiona wiped out parts of it,’ he said.

Tempers were fraying Sunday as residents tried to return to their homes – or what was left of them.

“I know people are showing up on the barricades this morning angry and wanting to move in and check their properties,” Button said in a live video on Facebook.

“The weather may have cleared up, but the situation hasn’t cleared up at all. You have to give us some time… Unfortunately, this is going to take days, weeks, in some cases months,’ he said.

‘I see houses in the ocean. I see debris floating everywhere. It is complete and utter destruction. There’s an apartment that’s gone, it’s literally just rubble,” René J. Roy, a Channel-Port Aux Basques resident and editor-in-chief at Wreckhouse Press, said in a telephone interview.

Roy estimates that between eight and twenty houses and buildings have been washed into the sea. “It’s pretty scary,” he said.

Nova Scotia’s premier Houston told CBC that the Canadian military had been deployed to clear trees and roads.

Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair said the Canadian Forces will also assist Newfoundland’s cleanup efforts.

This is the third province to request federal military aid, after Nova Scotia on Saturday and Prince Edward Island earlier on Sunday.

“Initial assessments say that overall our road infrastructure may have been a little better than we initially thought, but there is significant areas of serious damage on Prince Edward Island,” PEI Prime Minister Dennis King said.

Nova Scotia Prime Minister Tim Houston said “the devastation is enormous” and said Canadian military has been deployed to help clean up

Damage caused by Fiona in the Burnt Islands in Canada’s Newfoundland and Labrador province

City officials speak to a lady whose home was destroyed in the wake of Hurricane Fiona in Port Aux Basques

Television images showed a long line of cars and people on foot queuing to get gas for generators in Cape Breton, an island off the coast of Nova Scotia, where dozens had spent the night in Canadian Red Cross shelters.

On Prince Edward Island, Charlottetown Police Chief Brad MacConnell pleaded with residents to stay indoors while repairs continue.

“We ask people to stay at home unless absolutely necessary,” he told CBC, adding that there is “a lot of destruction” and there is hardly an area of ​​the city that has not been significantly affected.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Twitter that he had met again with his Incident Response Group to ensure “resources are available to help the victims of the storm.”

On Sunday, with a waning Fiona disappearing over the Labrador Sea, the country’s environmental agency said all warnings had been canceled.

Port Aux Basques mayor Brian Button, who called his town a “total war zone,” walks through town examining damage after Hurricane Fiona arrives