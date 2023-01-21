regular text size larger text size very large text size Children in the state’s public schools will be the first in Australia to be banned from accessing the powerful AI robot ChatGPT in the classroom after the NSW Department of Education placed the controversial technology behind a firewall. . But the directors of private schools approached by The Herald of the Sun will allow students access to sophisticated technology when school starts in just over a week, saying teachers had a duty to prepare students for the future, could easily spot plagiarized writing, and said the new technology would reduce the teacher workload. ChatGPT has turned the world of education upside down since its launch less than two months ago due to its powerful ability to compose compelling pieces of human-like writing in response to almost any specific prompt or instruction. ChatGPT has led universities to change the way they test students, has been used for plagiarism, and has been banned from New York City schools. Credit:istock The New York City department of education blocked access to it earlier this month on school networks because the tool did not help students develop critical thinking and problem-solving skills. Australian universities last month updated their academic integrity policies and from this year will have students take more paper-and-pencil exams, so there will be fewer opportunities to plagiarize work with ChatGPT, which has already happened. at some US universities Megan Kelly, acting assistant secretary for learning enhancement at the New South Wales Department of Education, said the ban in schools would be in place while a review was carried out.

“The Department of Education will restrict student access to generative artificial intelligence applications, including ChatGPT, on student devices or using their own device on the department network,” it said. “This will take effect from the start of the new school year and will be in place as we review how to safely and appropriately use this emerging technology in the classroom. “The department will also provide further guidance to teachers on our robust assessment practices in place to ensure all students are following the rules.” One of the core reasons for the department’s ban is the threat to expose children to explicit and harmful content, while its terms and conditions say users must be 18 or older. Sydney Catholic Schools chief executive Tony Farley said there would be no blanket directive to ban ChatGPT in all 149 schools in his diocese, while the Diocese of Parramatta has not issued a ban either. At Mosman, Queenwood principal Elizabeth Stone said teachers could spot plagiarized work and said ChatGPT was limited when it came to high-level critical analysis or evaluation. “Banning it is not our style, and it is not likely to be effective,” she said. Queenwood Principal Elizabeth Stone said teachers might find ChatGPT useful to save time. Credit:James Brickwood

“ChatGPT, however, has real potential to reduce the workload of teachers by quickly producing drafts of simpler worksheets, quizzes and tasks that establish the knowledge base,” he said. “More efficiency here frees up teachers to apply their expertise to higher-level tasks, and that’s a win for both students and teachers.” The head of St Andrew’s Cathedral School, Dr Julie McGonigle, said that while technology seemed to make cheating easier, she said heavy weighting in final exams meant it was not a major problem. “In addition, the turn-in assignments are first worked out in the classroom and submitted in draft form before the final presentation,” he said. “If a final presentation was significantly different from the draft worked on in class, it would raise a red flag with the student’s teacher.” Monte San Angelo principal Nicole Christensen said teachers would immediately recognize if a student had used artificial intelligence. “We thought Google would change everything, it’s been the opposite, it’s made students more curious,” she said. Nicole Christensen, principal of Monte Sant’Angelo Mercy College. Credit:

Australian Council for Educational Research Deputy Chief Executive Dr Catherine McClellan said moral panics about technological advances threatening education go back to the very beginnings of education. “Every advance in learning technology, paper, blackboard, chalk, every piece of technology, has been called the death of learning,” he said. “So I don’t think panicking and saying ‘you can’t touch that’ is the way to go, that’s how we use it to make it valuable to students.” Is this a 6th year student or ChatGPT? We collected sample questions from the Australian syllabus and answers written by real students. We then asked ChatGPT to answer the questions to the standard expected of a sixth-year student. Don’t be fooled by spelling and grammar mistakes, artificial intelligence can make them too, if you ask…