Can you stop in a ‘No parking’ zone to drop off a passenger? Australian road rule is answered NRMA

A traffic rule that often confuses Australian drivers has been clarified once and for all after the NRMA revealed it is legal to drop off or pick up a passenger in a ‘No parking’ zone.

“Drivers can stop for less than two minutes to pick up/drop off passengers or load/unload an item outside a no parking sign,” the organization’s Facebook post reads.

Also, the driver must remain within three meters of the vehicle, while mobility permit holders are allowed to stop for a maximum of five minutes in the zoned areas.

On the other hand, if a sign is marked ‘Do not stop’, motorists are not allowed to stop in that area at any time.

Also, motorists cannot stop in ‘bus zones’ at any time.

Earlier this year divided a traffic rules quiz about which car has right of way when merging left-wing drivers.

The Queensland Department of Transport and Main Roads shared on Facebook an image of an orange car trying to change lanes.

The car, which was driving next to a blue vehicle, had to merge because their lane was about to widen.

“The driver of the orange car has to get into the same lane as the blue car, but who has to give way?”

Facebook users were torn as to who took precedence, with many explaining the reason for their decision.

“The orange car, but that never happens, especially in Brisbane, because they think they have the right to just drive in – usually without even looking,” wrote one viewer.

Another wrote: ‘Obviously the blue car has to give way enough! Unlike when you’re the blue car and you see the orange car speeding by to get in front of you and just drive in front of you!’

But the department questioned the latest commentator and encouraged them to double-check the rules.

The department explained that a motorist whose lane is running out must give way to traffic that is “already in the lane you are turning into.”

One driver wrote: ‘WOW! I’ve been driving in Australia for 20 years and never knew this’.

“So in this case it is the driver of the orange car who has to give way to the blue car.”

Some viewers called it “disturbing” how many fellow drivers did not know the traffic rules.

“If you answered blue, go to the nearest transportation department and hand over your driver’s license as a thank you,” one wrote.

“It’s really disturbing how many people get this wrong,” commented another.