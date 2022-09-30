Can you spot what’s wrong with this shower? Aussie man shares life-threatening mistake

A frustrated Australian man shared a photo of a potentially dangerous ‘bathroom bug’ he encountered while at work.

Steve, a traditionalist, posted a photo of a shower stall that contained an electrical outlet and a toilet paper rack enclosed.

“Save time by using the hair dryer while taking a shower,” he captioned the photo.

Steve, a traditionalist, posted a photo of a shower stall that contained an outlet and a toilet paper rack enclosed in

Having an open outlet can increase the risk of electric shock.

Water from the shower can also result in a break that can cause the outlet to stop working.

In addition, the wires connected to the outlet may carry live current, which poses a fire and electric shock hazard.

The toilet paper rack is also simply not accessible, as the shower glass prevents bathroom guests from reaching the toilet paper from the toilet.

“Save time by using the hair dryer while you shower,” he captioned the photo (stock image)

Many were content to joke about the ridiculous design choice.

“My teens would love this,” one mom wrote. ‘They could charge their phone while they showered!’

“How did they expect the toilet paper to stay dry in there?” asked another.