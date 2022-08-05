Can you spot the obvious problem with these Josh Kennedy tribute T-shirts?

you have to give 92.9 Triple M Perth some credit for trying when it comes to honoring retired West Coast Eagles star Josh Kennedy.

Though their hearts were in the right place, the execution was a hit when the team decided to have special T-shirts made to commemorate his career.

After 292 AFL appearances for Carlton and West Coast, the two-time Coleman Medal winner and 2018 Prime Minister has time for his career. Kennedy’s final game is Sunday at Optus Stadium against the Adelaide Crows.

Ellis, Zempilas and Anderson screwed up this tribute to Josh Kennedy well and correctly

Xavier Ellis, Michelle Anderson and Basil Zempilas – AKA Xav, Michelle & Baz for Breakfast – decided to do their part to send the superstar away.

So Michelle ordered custom tops with the words ‘thanks JK #17’ and a picture of the West Coast goal-kicking champion.

There was one problem: they didn’t send a photo with their order.

Nice shirt, too bad it’s the wrong Josh Kennedy. The tribute to the West Coast Eagles star featured an image of another Josh Kennedy, playing for the Sydney Swans

The result? A beautiful tribute to Josh Kennedy with an image of his namesake Josh Kennedy of the Sydney Swans.

“When you order your Josh Kennedy tribute shirts from Wish. Not our best moment,” the team wrote on Twitter.

While Kennedy will be sorely missed by West Coast and AFL fans in general, the big man said he knew his time was up.

You only had one job, how did you screw that up? Josh Kennedy definitely didn’t say:

“I am retiring this year and this will be my last AFL footy this weekend with the mighty West Coast Eagles so I will be closing our last home game for our home fans,” he told Radio 6PR earlier this week.

“I have mixed feelings, I’m a little sad, happy, satisfied with it, but I think a lot of emotion will come out during the game … it’s been an amazing journey, AFL footy I’ve had for 17 years do , almost half my life so it’s all I know.

“My knee is a big reason to retire. I think my drive to play is still there, but I’m realistic that my body can’t take me to another season.”

The Swans version of Josh Kennedy bears hardly any resemblance to the Eagles champion

Fortunately, while the Triple M tribute didn’t go according to plan, there are plenty of tributes that go perfectly.

Like Kennedy’s impressive emblem of the West Coast Eagles that will grace the turf of Optus Stadium for this Sunday’s farewell game for their decorated star.

“He told me, probably, two, three weeks ago… I told him he was about three years late,” West Coast Captain Luke Shuey joked on Triple M.

“He’s someone you can’t replace…he left a great legacy.”