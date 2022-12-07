Can you spot the Aussie superstar in his school photo from 27 years ago? Big name reveals nerdy past

My family is more important to me than cricket.

Over the course of the nearly five years since the events of the Third Test in Cape Town, despite all the humiliations and assaults they endured, I have enjoyed the unwavering support and love of my wife Candice and my three daughters, Ivy Mae, Indi Rae and Isla Rose,” he wrote. ‘They are my world.

Since that test and while my ban on leadership roles may never be lifted, I’ve taken it upon myself to reform, rehabilitate and transform my approach to the game.

I have served and am subject to a crushing, unprecedented punishment that has had a terrible impact on me and my family for the past nearly five years – so far with no prospect of any relief.

On 21 November 2022, the Cricket Australia Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Staff (the Code of Conduct) was amended to allow players to request a change to Long Term Sanctions.

With the announcement of the change to the Code of Conduct, I was hopeful and encouraged that I would have a proper opportunity to demonstrate to the Review Panel that I expressed my deep regret and remorse; and that my rehabilitation and transformation are profound.

With the support of directors and colleagues and in accordance with the rules of the Code of Conduct, on 25 November 2022 I applied to Cricket Australia for an amendment to my lifetime ban from managerial positions in cricket.

I did this in good faith, with the understanding that regular established procedures under the Code of Conduct would be followed.

I hoped that I would be given the opportunity, following the established practice and procedure of the Code of Conduct reflected in the amendments, to demonstrate that I have met the necessary requirements for a change to my ban that I would be allowed to see from the balance of my career without the yoke around my neck and further fear for my family.

However, despite my opposition and that of Cricket Australia, last Tuesday the Counsel Assisting the Review Panel and the Review Panel took it upon themselves to devise an irregular procedure (overturning assumptions and previous practice) for the determination of my application and a new approach that would adversely affect the health and well-being of my family and the interests of the Australian cricket team.

In its comments, Counsel Assisting made hurtful and unhelpful comments about me that had absolutely no substantive purpose under the Code of Conduct.

Unfortunately, the Review Panel acted contrary to the claims made by Cricket Australia and my lawyer and seemed to take the position of Counsel Assisting almost entirely.

In fact, Counsel Assisting, and, it seems, to some extent the Review Panel, want a public trial against me and what happened at the third test at Newlands. They want to have a public spectacle to, in the words of the panel, have a ‘cleaning up’. I’m not prepared for my family to be the washing machine for cricket’s dirty laundry.

The rules of the Code of Conduct regarding applications like mine are clear. Article 10.7 states that the hearing is not an appeal against the original decision or a re-examination of the violation.

The counsel assisting the review panel seemed determined to revisit the events of March 2018 and the review panel seems determined to expose me and my family to further humiliation and damage through a media frenzy.

I note that Counsel Assisting’s assignment has been terminated. Nevertheless, following the curiously erratic position of the review panel, and in the interest of my family and Australian cricket, last Thursday I made a request to the review panel to review their procedural decision and in any event apply a protocol that in is consistent with established practice and procedure under the Code of Conduct. That request was supported by Cricket Australia.

After nearly a week to consider that proposal, the Review Panel decided today to meaningfully ignore the request and dismissed the substantive matters in the negative. It appears that the panel has paid no more than passing attention to issues such as player welfare and the interests of Australian cricket and is instead determined to carry out a public lynching.

Unfortunately, at the moment I have no practical option other than to withdraw my application. I am not prepared to cause further trauma and disruption to my family or my teammates by accepting a deviation from the way my application should be handled under the Code of Conduct.

Some things are more important than cricket.