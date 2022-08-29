Can you spot all the mistakes on London pub’s poster advertising the AFL grand final?

<!–

The staff of an English pub have blown up their AFL grand final party, but their lack of footy knowledge has been exposed with hilarious results.

London’s Famous Cock Tavern – which bills itself as a premier craft ale pub serving a variety of sports, including NFL and AFL – is holding a grand closing event for the September 24th blockbuster at the MCG.

Unfortunately, in their excitement to advertise the ‘live and loud event on the big screen’ at the sleepy London time of 4.30am, the hotel contained a number of mistakes much to the hilarity of Australian fans both abroad and down under.

A poster advertising an AFL Grand Final event in a London pub, showing an incorrect Essendon logo, teams not in the final, a typo and many other errors

With the AFL Finals kicking off next Thursday with the Lions vs Tigers elimination game, eight teams are on the hunt for a spot in the Grand Finals.

That point was lost on The Famous Cock.

The logos of the Kangaroos, Giants, Crows, Eagles and Essendon – all of whom didn’t make the top eight – were featured on the poster alongside real hopeful finals like the Tigers, Bulldogs and Lions.

London’s Famous Cock Tavern is holding an AFL Grand Final event on September 24, but made some hilarious mistakes in their marketing attempt

Oddly enough, the Essendon logo on the poster wasn’t even the club’s actual logo.

Instead of a bomber, the poster used a tank – and it takes a long Google search to find the same image, which appears to have been taken years ago by a bored fan.

Perhaps yet another knife in the gut for Essendon fans who haven’t seen their ‘tanking’ team win a final match for exactly 6,568 days.

One particularly sharp-eyed Reddit user went one step further, explaining the historical implications of using such a hilariously niche and inaccurate logo.

The REAL Essendon logo features a bomber – not a tank, like the poster pictured

‘The image used (of the tank) resembles an A1 Abrams. They were first used in 1980, four decades after the blitz of World War II, the event from which the Bombers mascot was taken,” the user wrote.

Eight players were featured on the poster: one is retired (ex-Port Adelaide star Tom Rockliff) and three playing for teams that won’t make the finals, with one user pointing out that they may see the final match-ups of have used 2020.

Demons players celebrate winning the 2021 Grand Final over the Bulldogs

It wasn’t the only mistakes:

There are only three goal posts in the picture, instead of the two main goal posts and two back posts in a real AFL game

Available is misspelled

Richmond was the only club where their name was not written with their logo

In the words of one Reddit user, the font used for the grand finale was “horrible.”

The poster only has three posts, while an AFL field actually has two main goal posts and two back posts

Many footy fans expressed their views on the poster, with one user writing that it was “as feedback on my assignment.”

Concerning the choice of Essendon’s logo, one wrote: “It would take more effort to find or create that logo than just copying the right one…I’m totally perplexed,” while another commented: “Be funny if it a (Fremantle) GF because it means zero percent of the poster is correct’.

Grand final day in the MCG is the holy grail for many football supporters

After the Lions host the Tigers at the Gabba, the Demons will host the Swans at the MCG on Friday night, before the Cats and Magpies face off at Footy’s house on Saturday afternoon.

The first week of the Finals ends when Fremantle hosts the Bulldogs in Perth for an elimination clash.