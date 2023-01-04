<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Can you solve a 10-year-old’s math homework?

That’s the question that has left the internet baffled, as Twitter users admit to scratching their heads after a parent shared her child’s surprisingly awkward assignment online.

So as Prime Minister Rishi Sunak declares that maths should be compulsory until the age of 18 as he sets out his vision for Britain, we ask you… can you think of the answer?

At the beginning of the day, Hasim counted his money. He gave his brother 1/3 of his money. He spent £12 on a present for his sister. He then counted what he had left, and it was half of what he had at the beginning of the day. How much money did he give his brother? Show your method

WHAT IS THE QUESTION?

At the beginning of the day, Hasim counted his money. He gave his brother 1/3 of his money. He spent £12 on a present for his sister. He then counted what he had left, and it was half of what he had at the beginning of the day. How much money did he give his brother? Show your method.

WHAT DOES THE INTERNET SAY?

WHAT IS THE ANSWER?

If Hasim has given his brother 1/3 of his money, spent £12 and has half his money left, then:

Then solve for x:

How much did Hasim give his brother?