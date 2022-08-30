Can you identify your favorite morning hosts in their earliest on-air appearances?

Reaching the anchor desk of a popular morning show is a dream most broadcasters will never realize, but those who made it to the top have had to pay their dues just like everyone else.

The images below show just how much America’s most famous morning show hosts have changed since they started. Many of them worked for local news stations before climbing to the top, while others took a completely different path.

You see them on TV every morning, but can you look past the old hairstyles and wardrobes of these anchors and guess which famous names would match these unfamiliar faces?

SCROLL DOWN FOR ANSWERS

1. SIDEKICK NO MORE

This broadcast journalist launched her career as a production assistant at WJZ-TV in Baltimore, Maryland, where she met her best friend in 1976. She broke through as a news anchor for WFSB in Hartford, Connecticut in 1981, but she didn’t make the move to the morning news until 2011.

2. POLITICAL POWERHOUSE

Politics was the co-anchor’s claim to fame this morning before shifting his focus to broadcasting. He was deputy manager of Bill Clinton’s US presidential campaign in 1992. He later became one of the commander in chief’s trusted advisers and de facto press secretary during his first term. Almost 30 years later, he looks almost exactly the same.

3. NEW ORLEANS HAS HER HEART

This morning show star and breast cancer survivor still loves the New Orleans Saints after working as an anchor at a CBS affiliate on the Big Easy in the late ’90s. After making it to the big leagues, she got to enjoy a lot of wine with her former co-star while on the air live.

4. SPORTAFICIONADO

This former sports reporter spent 15 years at ESPN and was known for using the slogan “Go on with your bad self!” before becoming co-anchor of the morning show in 2005. She was an inspiration to many after beating both breast cancer and a rare bone marrow condition, which she featured on the program.

5. PRESIDENTIAL SEAL OF APPROVAL

Former President Donald Trump is a fan of this host, whose son works at the same network. He has his big break as the host of NBC’s nationally syndicated program House Party in 1990 and scored his first morning show job four years later. He has also published not one but two cookbooks with his wife.

6. BEAUTY QUEEN

This breaking news anchor was named 4th runner-up in the 1995 Miss Georgia before starting at WCBD-TV, a local station in Charleston, South Carolina. She worked her way from morning program correspondent to newsreader. Now she does double duty for her network as the co-anchor of a popular primetime news program.

7. LEGAL WIZ

The star of this morning show worked as a television journalist for several years before receiving her law degree from Georgetown University. She covered major news stories while juggling work and school, including the 9/11 terrorist attack on the Pentagon. She was named co-anchor after her predecessor was publicly impeached.

8. HE TACKLED IT ALL

This former NFL star player was a defensive target for the New York Giants for 15 years. After retiring, he worked as a football analyst before landing a lucrative talk show gig. However, he left his former colleague caught off guard when he jumped off the ship to become a full-time co-anchor for the morning show.

9. WEIGHT LOSS WONDER

This TV personality was still a college student when he started working as a weather anchor in the mid-1970s, but he didn’t book his morning show until 1996. He has been candid about his gastric bypass surgery, which helped him lose more than 100 pounds. Now you will often see him walking in Central Park in New York City.

10. DIVE IN IT

A nationally ranked competitive diver, this co-anchor attended Penn State University on an athletic scholarship and graduated with a degree in broadcast journalism. She got her big break covering the 1996 TWA Flight 800 crash for WABC-TV in New York City. A seasoned news veteran, she faced criticism in 2019 when she mocked Prince George of Cambridge’s interest in ballet.

11. NOTHING TO LIKE ABOUT

This morning’s presenter started out as a correspondent for Channel One, a daily national high school television program. He has covered sports for both TV and radio, including the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). Fans may not know that he has ten years of experience in stand-up comedy, but that’s because they see him as a friend.

12. CATCH EVERYTHING

After playing college football for the University of Nevada, this Canadian-born star was drafted into the NFL by the Minnesota Vikings in 2003. The former wide receiver also played for the Seattle Seahawks and Detroit Lions before moving to the broadcast. Next month, he will celebrate his one-year anniversary at his current performance.

13. THE WRITE THINGS

This host had an unconventional trip to the anchor desk. He worked as a writer at Newsweek and The Daily Beast before switching to broadcasting in 2016. After being in front of the camera for just three years, he was named co-anchor on a major morning show.

14. BOMBSHELL REPORTING

This television personality scored her first journalism job at WLTX, a local CBS station in Columbia, South Carolina, before graduating from the University of South Carolina. After working at various stations for seven years, she moved to New York City in 2007 for her first gig with a major network, and she has never left. Unlike most anchors on this list, she was portrayed in a 2019 movie with a number of A-list stars.