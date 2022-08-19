Can YOU guess who this waxwork is?

<!–

While Madame Tussauds is famous for its persuasive wax words from the world’s most famous public figures, a portrayal of a blonde star has left Twitter users very confused.

After visiting the Baker Street building in London, user @cynicalanalyst2 shared a photo of the wax figure, which they say was untagged, with the caption: ‘Serious question: went to Madame Tussards (sic) on Sunday and is she still trying to figure out who she is? Any idea?’

The guesses varied wildly, some were convinced they were looking at Uma Thurman, while others claimed it was Adele or Lily James.

A wax figure of a blonde star at Madame Tussauds in London has puzzled Twitter users, who have sparked a lively debate over who it should be

While the 46-year-old Titanic star seemed to reach the overwhelming consensus, not everyone agreed that the waxy blonde creation had to be hers.

Another guessed it: “Ellie Goulding?”

“First thought was Cameron Diaz, but probably Kate Winslet,” one user wrote.

One couple also suggested the wok was an attempt by Kill Bill actress Uma Thurman.

Holliday Grainger was another bet, as was British singer Adele.

One user even went so far as to share a screenshot of what appeared to be the result of a Google Image Reverse search, creating a collage of famous blonde celebrities who could fit the bill.

A couple also suggested that the wok attempting to guess Kill Bill actress Uma Thurman (right) and Lily James (left) was another guess.

Holliday Grainger was another guess as users rushed to guess who the wax figure might represent, while some suggested Melania Trump

Another user compared the wax figure to a photo of conservative leadership race hopeful Liz Truss in a strikingly similar deep green dress

Jennifer Aniston (left) was suggested in a Google Image Reverse search result and Cameron Diaz (right) emerged as a guess on Twitter

Jennifer Anniston, Ellen Pompeo – and even Melania Trump – were included as suggestions.

Another user compared the wax figure to a photo of conservative Liz Truss in the leadership race in a strikingly similar deep green dress.

MailOnline contacted Madame Tussauds, who confirmed that the statue is indeed of Kate Winslet.

A spokesperson said: “I can confirm that this is our Kate Winslet figure in our Awards Party zone which originally launched in 2011.”