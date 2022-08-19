WhatsNew2Day
Can YOU guess who this waxwork is?

Australia
By Jacky

Can YOU guess who this wax figure is? Unmarked figure at Madame Tussauds leaves Twitter users severely divided with guesses ranging from Adele to Kate Winslet

  • Twitter users were torn over a mysterious blonde wax figure of Madame Tussauds
  • While some thought the image was meant to be Kate Winslet, others disagreed
  • The guesses ranged from Uma Thurman to Cameron Diaz, Lily James and Liz Truss

By Elmira Tanatarova For Mailonline

Published: 15:35, August 19, 2022 | Updated: 15:40, 19 August 2022

While Madame Tussauds is famous for its persuasive wax words from the world’s most famous public figures, a portrayal of a blonde star has left Twitter users very confused.

After visiting the Baker Street building in London, user @cynicalanalyst2 shared a photo of the wax figure, which they say was untagged, with the caption: ‘Serious question: went to Madame Tussards (sic) on Sunday and is she still trying to figure out who she is? Any idea?’

The guesses varied wildly, some were convinced they were looking at Uma Thurman, while others claimed it was Adele or Lily James.

A wax figure of a blonde star at Madame Tussauds in London has puzzled Twitter users, who have sparked a lively debate over who it should be

While the 46-year-old Titanic star seemed to reach the overwhelming consensus, not everyone agreed that the waxy blonde creation had to be hers.

Another guessed it: “Ellie Goulding?”

“First thought was Cameron Diaz, but probably Kate Winslet,” one user wrote.

One couple also suggested the wok was an attempt by Kill Bill actress Uma Thurman.

Holliday Grainger was another bet, as was British singer Adele.

One user even went so far as to share a screenshot of what appeared to be the result of a Google Image Reverse search, creating a collage of famous blonde celebrities who could fit the bill.

Lily James

Lily James

Uma Thurman

Uma Thurman

A couple also suggested that the wok attempting to guess Kill Bill actress Uma Thurman (right) and Lily James (left) was another guess.

Holliday Grainger was another guess as users rushed to guess who might represent the wax figure

Holliday Grainger was another guess as users rushed to guess who might represent the wax figure

. Melania Trump was included as a suggestion

. Melania Trump was included as a suggestion

Holliday Grainger was another guess as users rushed to guess who the wax figure might represent, while some suggested Melania Trump

Another user compared the wax figure to a photo of conservative leadership race hopeful Liz Truss in a strikingly similar deep green dress

Another user compared the wax figure to a photo of conservative leadership race hopeful Liz Truss in a strikingly similar deep green dress

British singer Adele was suggested by one user, while others suggested several big celebrities to fit the bill

British singer Adele was suggested by one user, while others suggested several big celebrities to fit the bill

Another user compared the wax figure to a photo of conservative leadership race hopeful Liz Truss in a strikingly similar deep green dress

Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston

Cameron Diaz

Cameron Diaz

Jennifer Aniston (left) was suggested in a Google Image Reverse search result and Cameron Diaz (right) emerged as a guess on Twitter

Jennifer Anniston, Ellen Pompeo – and even Melania Trump – were included as suggestions.

Another user compared the wax figure to a photo of conservative Liz Truss in the leadership race in a strikingly similar deep green dress.

MailOnline contacted Madame Tussauds, who confirmed that the statue is indeed of Kate Winslet.

A spokesperson said: “I can confirm that this is our Kate Winslet figure in our Awards Party zone which originally launched in 2011.”

'Kate Winslet' was trending on the platform Thursday afternoon as comments poured in to place their bet

'Kate Winslet' was trending on the platform Thursday afternoon as comments poured in to place their bet

‘Kate Winslet’ was trending on the platform Thursday afternoon as comments poured in to place their bet

