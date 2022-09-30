Can YOU ace this general knowledge test?

This new 25-question quiz will test you on a variety of general knowledge skills

An amazing new 25-question quiz designed to test players’ general knowledge.

The challenge was shared on US-based trivia platform Quizlywith topics ranging from spelling to math.

Creators claim that most people only manage to get 19 out of 25 in the difficult quiz due to the number of difficult questions.

So how many can you answer? Scroll down to take the test, then check your answers at the bottom.

A tricky new 25-question quiz is designed to test players’ general knowledge (stock image)

1.

2.

Counting

Denominator

Determinator

Nominative

3.

4.

Pride and Prejudice

Little Women

Emma

Sense and Sensibility

5.

6.

Flanders

Simpson

Smith

Szyslak

7.

A failure

A good time

A fun time

A strange time

8.

9.

10.

Portugal

San Marino

France

Nepal

11.

12.

13.

Dove

Parakeet

Parrot

Swan

14.

15.

Germany

Peru

Thailand

Mexico

16.

Cristiano Ronaldo

David Beckham

Kylie Jenner

Kim Kardashian

17.

18.

Germany

Scotland

Yemen

Egypt

19.

Watermelon

Apricot

Honeydew

Blackberry

20.

Goo Goo dolls

Queen

Jackson 5

A direction

21.

Edward Scissorhand

Citizen Kane

Schindler’s List

Jurassic Park

22.

23.

24.

Parasites do it that way

Blood runs in their feathers

They roll around in pink paint

Their diet

25.

Helsinki

Oslo

Prague

Cardiff

Now check your answers…