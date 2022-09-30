WhatsNew2Day
Can YOU ace this general knowledge test?

Australia
By Jacky

Can YOU pass this general knowledge quiz? A tough 25-question challenge will put you to the test – and its creators claim you’ll struggle to score 75%

  • This new 25-question quiz will test you on a variety of general knowledge skills
  • Shared on the American platform Quizly, it covers everything from geography to history
  • The creator says players have struggled to achieve a 20/25 score – but can you?

By Chris Matthews For Mailonline

Published: | Up to date:

An amazing new 25-question quiz designed to test players’ general knowledge.

The challenge was shared on US-based trivia platform Quizlywith topics ranging from spelling to math.

Creators claim that most people only manage to get 19 out of 25 in the difficult quiz due to the number of difficult questions.

So how many can you answer? Scroll down to take the test, then check your answers at the bottom.

A tricky new 25-question quiz is designed to test players’ general knowledge (stock image)

1.

Can YOU ace this general knowledge test

2.

1664527492 139 Can YOU ace this general knowledge test

  • Counting
  • Denominator
  • Determinator
  • Nominative

3.

1664527492 968 Can YOU ace this general knowledge test

4.

1664527492 497 Can YOU ace this general knowledge test

  • Pride and Prejudice
  • Little Women
  • Emma
  • Sense and Sensibility

5.

1664527492 372 Can YOU ace this general knowledge test

6.

1664527493 604 Can YOU ace this general knowledge test

  • Flanders
  • Simpson
  • Smith
  • Szyslak

7.

1664527493 491 Can YOU ace this general knowledge test

  • A failure
  • A good time
  • A fun time
  • A strange time

8.

1664527493 340 Can YOU ace this general knowledge test

9.

1664527493 783 Can YOU ace this general knowledge test

10.

1664527493 155 Can YOU ace this general knowledge test

  • Portugal
  • San Marino
  • France
  • Nepal

11.

1664527493 744 Can YOU ace this general knowledge test

12.

1664527494 898 Can YOU ace this general knowledge test

13.

1664527494 41 Can YOU ace this general knowledge test

  • Dove
  • Parakeet
  • Parrot
  • Swan

14.

1664527494 310 Can YOU ace this general knowledge test

15.

1664527494 328 Can YOU ace this general knowledge test

  • Germany
  • Peru
  • Thailand
  • Mexico

16.

1664527494 287 Can YOU ace this general knowledge test

  • Cristiano Ronaldo
  • David Beckham
  • Kylie Jenner
  • Kim Kardashian

17.

1664527494 573 Can YOU ace this general knowledge test

18.

1664527494 496 Can YOU ace this general knowledge test

  • Germany
  • Scotland
  • Yemen
  • Egypt

19.

1664527495 239 Can YOU ace this general knowledge test

  • Watermelon
  • Apricot
  • Honeydew
  • Blackberry

20.

1664527495 168 Can YOU ace this general knowledge test

  • Goo Goo dolls
  • Queen
  • Jackson 5
  • A direction

21.

1664527495 378 Can YOU ace this general knowledge test

  • Edward Scissorhand
  • Citizen Kane
  • Schindler’s List
  • Jurassic Park

22.

1664527495 553 Can YOU ace this general knowledge test

23.

1664527495 487 Can YOU ace this general knowledge test

24.

1664527495 206 Can YOU ace this general knowledge test

  • Parasites do it that way
  • Blood runs in their feathers
  • They roll around in pink paint
  • Their diet

25.

1664527496 921 Can YOU ace this general knowledge test

  • Helsinki
  • Oslo
  • Prague
  • Cardiff

Now check your answers…

1. Russia

2. Counter

3. Right

4. Pride and Prejudice

5. False

6. Szyslak

7. A failure

8. Yemen

9. Right

10. Portugal

11. Yes

12. Chicory

13. Parakeet

14. 1789

15. Mexico

16. Ronaldo

17. False

18. Egypt

19. Watermelon

20. Jackson 5

21. Citizen Kane

22. False

23. False

24. Their diet

25. Oslo

