Can understanding owners’ behaviours improve the health and welfare of horses?

An editorial introduction to a special virtual edition of the Veterinary magazine for horses put the lens on horse owners. The editorial introduces a collection of 20 studies on horse owner behavior such as recognizing colic, treating infectious diseases, vaccinating against various pathogens and following veterinary advice, and how such behavior affects the health and welfare of horses.

Spreading this knowledge can lead to changes that have a positive effect on veterinary care.

“Human behavior has received little attention in the veterinary literature until recently; we have assumed that if we advance veterinary science and share that knowledge with owners, the rest will fall into place,” said co-author David Rendle, BVSc , MVM, CertEM( IntMed), DipECEIM, FRCVS, newly appointed President of the British Equine Veterinary Association. “Clearly not, and this editorial discusses how we should engage with the science of human behavior if we are to translate veterinary science into improvements in equine welfare.”

