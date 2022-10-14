Can ‘the world’s best penalty taker’ take Brentford to top half of league table?

Brentford and Brighton are closing the horns in London as both sides want to end scoreless runs in the Premier League.

The Bees and Seagulls have started the campaign in relatively good shape, but appear to have hit bumps in their respective roads.

Getty Ivan Toney puts Brentford in the top half of the Premier League table

Failing to post a win in their last three matches; a 3-0 defeat to Arsenal, a draw to Bournemouth and a 5-1 thump against Newcastle, Brentford is 11th in the table.

Thomas Frank’s side are on the cusp of joining the top half, but they must prepare for seventh position in Brighton, who are looking to regain their top five spot.

Roberto De Zerbi’s men have gone on a scoreless run in their last two games and after the 1-0 loss to Tottenham, the club will aim to make up for it at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Victory could well be within reach of the Seagulls as their hosts have just won one of their last six league games against them, with three draws and two losses.

Getty Brighton lost 1-0 to Tottenham last weekend

However, as the South Coast try to take advantage of Brentford’s defences, they will also have to keep an eye on the Bees’ prolific striker, Ivan Toney.

Hailed as ‘the best penalty taker in the world’ by manager Thomas Frank, Toney has scored six goals in the Premier League season so far, two of them from the spot.

The 26-year-old has scored all seven league penalties taken, only Dimitar Berbatov (9/9) and Yaya Touré (11/11) have better 100% league records than Toney.

Getty Toney has scored twice from the penalty spot so far this season

Brighton will have to behave at their best and keep fouls away from the penalty area if they are to succeed tonight.

Can Brentford move up or will Brighton walk away with those crucial three points?

talkSPORT EDGE take a look…

Brighton won both Premier League meetings with Brentford last season

Brentford are unbeaten in their last nine league games played on Friday, winning seven and drawing twice

After an unbeaten run of seven Premier League games in London (W4 D3), Brighton lost 2-1 to Fulham in their last visit to the capital

Brighton have lost just two of their last 13 Premier League matches (W7 D4) and have not lost consecutively in the league since a run of six in February/March last season

Brentford has conceded six goals in the Premier League this season; However, Brighton is one of six teams to have scored another header in the league this season

In Brentford’s nine Premier League games this season, a total of 33 goals have been scored (F16 A17), the joint third highest in the division, and an average of 3.7 per game