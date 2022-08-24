Can the Federal Reserve tame inflation without causing a recession?

The likelihood of a “soft” landing depends largely on the resilience of the labor market. According to an analysis of the post-war period by Goldman Sachs, unemployment rises even in the mildest recessions – by about 2 percentage points.

But with unemployment floating with an all-time low of 3.5 percent and a dire staff shortage that translates into almost two vacancies for every unemployed person, the current labor market is one of the tightest ever and, in turn, one of the most potentially inflationary.

To retain staff and attract new hires, employers have raised wages and improved benefits, raising fears of a “wage-price spiral” that forces companies to charge more for their products and services to cover higher costs. , forcing workers to demand even higher wages to keep up with rising prices.

Fed officials claim that their efforts to cool labor demand will lead employers to cut job openings rather than cut positions altogether. In June, most officials predicted the unemployment rate would rise to 4.1 percent by 2024, compared to the current level of 3.5 percent.

Still, many economists are skeptical that the fight against inflation will be so benign, not least because it requires the Fed to strike just the right balance between too little and too much tightening. Monetary policy also operates with a lag, meaning it will take time for the full effects of the Fed’s actions to ripple through the economy.

For Donald Kohn, who was the Fed’s vice-chairman during the global financial crisis, the biggest risk is that unemployment will have to rise much more than expected to stave off inflation.

“My suspicion is that they will have to charge higher rates than they thought, and certainly more than the markets thought,” he says of the Fed.

Sectors most sensitive to interest rate fluctuations, such as housing, are already beginning to suffer from higher borrowing costs, with declining sales and prices. Business investment is already moderating and consumers have not been this gloomy since the global financial crisis more than a decade ago. Some economists think the US is already in a recession, given that the economy… contracted for two quarters in a row.

While Fed officials are committed to reducing inflation and maintaining that there are still clear signs of strength in the economy, they have: acknowledge the risks of an excessive drop in demand. That suggests they may soon be able to recalibrate how aggressively they will raise interest rates going forward.

“The next period is going to be a very difficult one,” said Bill English, a Yale professor and former director of the Fed’s monetary affairs division. “They want to take the fire off, but not let the economy run into a ditch, and that’s difficult to manage.”