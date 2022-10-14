Can the energy tax in Germany lead to a yellow vest movement?

energy economy (2022). DOI: 10.116/j.eneco.2022.106290″ width=”800″ height=”471″/> Graphic abstract. Credit: energy economy (2022). DOI: 10.116/j.eneco.2022.106290



the CO 2 tax that the German government will extend to the transport sector in 2021 aims to reduce emissions of this climate-damaging gas. It will have consequences for motorists in the form of rising fuel prices. If one remembers the yellow vest protests in France, the question of the social consequences of higher CO 2 price is clear.

Economics professor Dr. Mario Mechtel of the Leuphana University Lüneburg, together with two colleagues from the Fraunhofer Institute for Applied Information Technology, has now investigated which income groups are particularly affected by a CO 2 price. The study found that there are ways to tax greenhouse gas emissions from road traffic in a way that does not impose a disproportionate burden on low-income households.

For their research, the scientists developed a new, so-called microsimulation model. This allows them to distinguish between different types of households and determine the effects of taxation on low, middle and high incomes. Using this model, they compared current taxation with three political reform scenarios to empirically examine their effects on the distributional effects of carbon pricing. They wanted to gain insight into how further increases in the CO2 price would mainly affect lower incomes.

The current energy tax is based on fuel consumption for motorists and taxes a liter of petrol more than a liter of diesel. As the research shows, this model places a slightly disproportionate burden on the lower income groups. This is mainly because they are more affected by the higher tax on petrol, as petrol cars are more common in this group. The lower tax on diesel, on the other hand, mainly has a positive effect on higher income groups. These are mainly diesel-powered vehicles.

One of the reform scenarios currently being examined aims to reform the energy tax – with tax revenues unchanged – which is then no longer calculated per liter of fuel, but based on the amount of CO 2 emitted regardless of whether it is produced by the combustion of gasoline or diesel.

Since diesel fuel releases a greater amount of the climate-damaging gas when burned, this approach would mean that the previous preferential treatment of diesel fuel would no longer apply and the burden would be better distributed. Households with the lowest 60 percent of income would, on average, be relieved by this reform.

“We urgently need to make progress in reducing emissions of climate-damaging gases. The transport sector offers an important lever for this. We were interested in the extent to which a heavier burden could be imposed in a socially responsible manner. study shows that even a fairly strong increase in CO 2 price does not have to lead to a disproportionate burden on lower incomes”, Prof. Mechtel summarizes the results of the study.

However, he points out that the results are based on average values, so in individual cases there may be significant additional burdens. Help to the affected households would then have to be provided in a different way.

The team of researchers is currently working on follow-up studies that examine, among other things, increasing electromobility. They want to know which households are more inclined to buy electrically powered vehicles and which distribution effects are the result of the increasing conversion of individual transport to non-fossil drives.

The scientists used a dataset that is unique to Germany for their research. It not only contains data from more than 150,000 households with more than 216,000 cars, but also takes into account vehicle-specific information on fuel consumption, annual mileage and the distinction between different types of fuel.

The study is published in energy economy.

