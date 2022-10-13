Can shifting social norms help mitigate climate change?

Credit: Pixabay/CC0 public domain



Climate change is the result of many human activities, from carbon emissions to deforestation, and will require multiple and varied interventions to mitigate it, including legislation, regulation and market-based solutions implemented at the local, national and global levels. Demand-side factors, such as changes in social norms, can also help by creating political pressure for more climate action. In addition, they can enhance the effectiveness of other interventions, for example by increasing the acceptance and adoption of new technologies or compliance with laws and regulations.

In the last issue of Psychological science in the public interest, an interdisciplinary team of researchers reports on how social norms — “patterns of behavior or values ​​that depend on expectations about what others do and/or think should be done” — can be used to drive collective climate action and policy change. They emphasize that while social norm interventions can be powerful drivers of social change, they can also reinforce unsustainable behaviors and attitudes and require deep contextual knowledge to be used effectively.

“Demand-side changes can be integral to broader climate policy by creating public acceptance for new measures and accelerating or amplifying their effects,” said Sara M. Constantino, an assistant professor at Northeastern University and lead author of the article. “However, the effectiveness and ethics of interventions aimed at shifting social norms depend critically on the details of the behavior or attitudes in question, a multitude of structural and cultural factors, psychological processes, and numerous design and implementation decisions. .”

In this article, Constantino and her colleagues review the literature on how social norm change occurs, how the tendency to adapt to or coordinate with others can cause rapid social change, and the circumstances under which it is likely to occur. They base their conclusions on the assessment and synthesis of a large body of literature on social norm influence, measurement and change from the perspectives of psychology, anthropology, sociology and economics, published between 1951 and 2021.

Harnessing the power of social norms for climate action can take two interconnected forms, the authors explain. Social norm interventions try to increase the acceptance of sustainable social norms within social networks by providing information about what people in a group do or think should be done. They can reshape the behavior of individuals and communities by correcting social misconceptions (e.g. people believe there is limited support for climate action when in fact there is a lot of support) and/or by the prevalence of certain private behaviors (e.g. water and energy conservation, recycling, voting).

However, many prevailing behaviors are untenable. In such cases, social tipping interventions aim to create change that disrupts these unsustainable norms. Interventions (eg grants) can be used to drive change in a subset of a population. Once enough individuals adopt sustainable, non-normative behaviors and beliefs, it can lead to wider social change, “tilting” societies toward a new social norm, even in the absence of sustained interventions.

Structural, social and other factors will determine the success of social norms-based interventions, and Constantino and colleagues suggest taking a number of steps before they are designed and implemented. These include identifying key characteristics of the target behavior and population, measuring existing social norms and expectations, and considering the potential adverse effects of an intervention, such as perceived threats to people’s sense of choice and autonomy or a phenomenon known as “moral license,” where taking action on a problem can cause people to feel they’ve done enough, crowding out other actions.

Finally, the authors emphasize the importance of testing any intervention with local stakeholders – that is, running small trials, evaluating the results, and conducting more trials – before it is adopted. “An intervention should only be scaled up after it has been tried in the context of interest and considered successful,” they write.

“Interventions based on social norms and social tips can bring about rapid social change under certain circumstances,” Constantino said. “However, they are not a substitute for other forms of climate action, and designing an effective and responsible intervention will depend on many factors.”

In an accompanying commentary, Stephan Lewandowsky (University of Bristol; University of Western Australia) and Sander van der Linden (University of Cambridge) argue that the challenge of turning scientific consensus on climate action into social consensus is more likely to be overcome if practitioners consider “the hostile, disinformation-rich environments in which normative information is communicated, the role of widespread misconceptions about norms and other people’s behavior, the possibility that community norms can unravel quickly after major political events, and the fact that there are important differences in how susceptible people are to social influence.”

The influence of collective risks on the acceptance of social norms

More information:

Sara M. Constantino et al, Scaling up change: a critical assessment and practical guide to harnessing social norms for climate action, Psychological science in the public interest (2022). Sara M. Constantino et al, Scaling up change: a critical assessment and practical guide to harnessing social norms for climate action,(2022). DOI: 10.1177/15291006221105279 Stephan Lewandowsky et al., Social norm-based interventions may benefit from considering hostile information environments: commentary on Constantino et al. (2022), Psychological science in the public interest (2022). DOI: 10.1177/15291006221114132

Provided by Association of Psychological Sciences

