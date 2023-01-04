Can Ronaldo keep the eyes of the world on him in Saudi?

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo’s newest coach spoke of his surprise as he looked out at a roomful of reporters on Tuesday.

“Normally there are three or four journalists after the game. Today I don’t know why…” Al Nassr head coach Rudi Garcia said at a press conference to present the signing of the Saudi Arabian club superstar.

He joked and it drew laughter from the room.

“It’s a new era!” said host and newsreader Weam Al Dakheel, who put all questions to Ronaldo, Garcia and Al Nassr president Musalli Almuammar, despite about 100 journalists being present.

Ronaldo’s arrival on a two-and-a-half-year contract, reportedly earning him up to $200 million a year, is expected to draw unprecedented attention from Al Nassr and the Saudi Pro League.

At his first press conference, however, no questions were allowed from the audience – and the only occasion for interaction from those in attendance was applause on command.

There were also shouts of “I love you Ronaldo” and mimics of his signature “Siuuu” celebration.

This was a highly staged introduction with a team of PR staff making sure it went off without a hitch.

Not that they could prevent his slip of the tongue when he falsely declared: “Coming to South Africa is not the end of my career for me.”

It will be fascinating to see whether Ronaldo’s fame will continue his interest in Saudi football beyond his first few weeks in the country.

He has 528 million followers on Instagram which is more than any other individual in the world.

And that has already had an effect on Al Nassr’s account, which has jumped from 1.2 million followers to 8.9 million since announcing his signing last week. That number is likely to get even higher.

Almuammar is confident that the deal will pay off.

“So many people talked about financing and funding. Once we have this biggest star like Ronaldo in Al Nassr, we don’t need that funding and funding like that,” he said. “We have so many sponsors who will work closely with us in the coming years and they are sponsors of this great agreement and we will have more revenue and revenue commercially and economically and this is important for the Saudi league and Saudi football clubs.”

Almuammar would not confirm the value of Ronaldo’s contract, but tellingly added that “it is normal that he will be the highest in terms of cost or salary.”

One of the most surprising moves in football history has raised questions about both Ronaldo’s and Saudi Arabia’s motives amid allegations of so-called ‘sportwashing’ to improve his reputation worldwide.

Saudi’s Public Investment Fund led the 2021 takeover of Premier League club Newcastle United and on Tuesday the club’s manager Eddie Howe said there was “no truth” to reports it had an option to sign Ronaldo on loan if it were to qualified for the Champions League next season.

There is also speculation that Saudi Arabia could bid to host the 2030 World Cup.

Now the signing of a player widely regarded as one of the greatest of all time is an important step towards increasing the country’s influence on football.

Ronaldo said he was driven by the challenge of a new league, but also by changing the perception of Saudi football around the world.

“I know the league is very competitive. People don’t know that, but I know because I’ve seen a lot of matches,” he said.

However, it is a significant step back for a man who has won five Champions Leagues and five Ballon d’Or awards for the best player in the world.

He will hope to increase his trophies with Al Nassr, currently the best in the league.

Ronaldo’s 701 club goals should also be greatly boosted during his time in Saudi Arabia, even if he has struggled with his form so far this season.

For the thousands who showed up at Al Nassr’s Mrsool Park stadium on Tuesday, they simply wanted to see their hero for the first time.

Even on a rainy and chilly night in Riyadh, the roads around the stadium were packed with traffic. Supporters lined up at the gates, patiently waiting to enter as if this were match day.

Ronaldo, meanwhile, was greeted like he was showing up for a movie premiere, stepping out of a white Range Rover with blacked-out windows as cameras flashed everywhere.

His image was projected onto the outside of the stadium, while strobe lights enhanced the effect.

Wearing a gray three-piece suit and blue tie, he confidently walked into the press conference to applaud before taking his seat.

“I am so proud to make this big decision in my life. My work is done in Europe. I won everything and played for the most important clubs in Europe. This is a new challenge,’ he says.

He later donned his new club’s yellow and blue kit and met his teammates before stepping onto the pitch to chant his name, firecrackers and smoke machines.

A player who has spent most of his career in the spotlight has taken center stage again with the eyes of the world on him.

How long that will last remains to be seen.

