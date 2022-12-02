Saturday, December 3, 2022
Can rising violence between Israelis & Palestinians be contained

written by Merry
Can rising violence between Israelis, Palestinians be contained?

UN warns that conflict in occupied Palestinian territories is nearing ‘boiling point’

The year 2022 was the deadliest year for Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem in 16 years.

The Palestinian Health Ministry says Israeli forces have killed at least 210 Palestinians since January, including 47 children.

Meanwhile, at least 31 Israelis have been killed in retaliatory attacks.

While some incidents have occurred in Gaza, most of the violence has occurred in the occupied West Bank, particularly over the past two weeks.

UN Special Coordinator Tor Wennesland says the conflict has reached a “boiling point”.

So, what’s behind the increase in voltage?

Presenter: Dareen Abughaida

Guests:

Akiva Eldar – Political analyst, author and contributor to Haaretz

Nour Odeh – Political analyst and founding member of the Democratic National Assembly of Palestine

Bill Law – Editor of Arab Digest and director of consulting firm The Gulf Matters

