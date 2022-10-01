Can Prince Harry’s memoirs be stopped? Palace aides discuss whether they can block his new book 

Palace aides have discussed ways to stop Prince Harry publishing his memoirs.

There are said to be deep concerns that the book will contain damaging revelations, despite suggestions he is seeking to tone it down.

It is part of a presidential-style strategy launched by aides that will focus on the crucial first 100 days of the administration.

A friend of the king said: ‘The question inside the palace is: “Can the book be stopped?” Even Harry may not be able to stop it at this point, but the feeling at the very top is that no good can come of airing grievances in public.’

Lawyers for the royal family at the firm Harbottle and Lewis are expected to be on standby to read the book when it is published.

It is part of a presidential-style strategy launched by aides that will focus on the crucial first 100 days of the administration

There are said to be deep concerns that the book will contain damaging revelations, despite suggestions he is seeking to tone it down

But it is highly unlikely the King would wage a legal battle against Harry, whose £36million deal with Penguin Random House may mean he is unable to stop it. It comes at an important time in the king’s reign

But it is highly unlikely the King would wage a legal battle against Harry, whose £36million deal with Penguin Random House may mean he is unable to stop it. It comes at an important time in the king’s reign.

A palace source said: ‘His Majesty will build on the points he has made to the nation: now that the mourning period is over, he will support diversity, promote community spirit and protect space for those of faith and those without.

“He is aware that his interests and passions as King will continue, but that… some of his former obligations will now continue in the trusted hands of others.”