Can Pakistan overcome the noise off the pitch against Southee-led New Zealand?

Big picture
But they are New Zealand. This just doesn’t sound Which drastic, right? It never does. They will plan, they will nurture, they will use their resources efficiently and optimally, play their cards well, quietly bide their time and be good again, and we will say, yes, New Zealand is okay. It’s just a matter of time.
The fast-bowling closet is Shaheen Shah Afridi. That is it. The domestic system is about to be completely torn apart. Again. Also, Shahid Afridi is the chief selector and he says straightforward things like: “We had a good discussion about the squad and agreed that we need to strengthen our bowling department to give ourselves the best chance of taking 20 wickets in a match.”
What it all means for the near future of the two Tests these two are playing right now is your guess as good as anyone’s. Pakistan is aching and buzzing with change. New Zealand is New Zealand and has not played a test in yonks for added inscrutability. Both come from four consecutive defeats. Let’s just say it shouldn’t be boring.
Form guide
Pakistan LLLLW (last five tests, most recent first)
New Zealand LLLLW
Team news
Pakistan had a team. Subsequently, the printed circuit board was overhauled. And three new players were added to the party. Now, as for Babar, “We’ll have a talk with the selectors; then we’ll decide on the final XI”.
Pakistan (probably): 1 Imam-ul-Haq, 2 Abdullah Shafique, 3 Shan Masood, 4 Babar Azam (capt), 5 Saud Shakeel, 6 Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), 7 Agha Salman, 8 Sajid Khan, 9 Abrar Ahmed, 10 Mir Hamza, 11 Naseem Shah
New Zealand will likely bolster their spin attack with Ajaz Patel. Trent Boult is of course not available.
New Zealand (likely): 1 Tom Latham, 2 Will Young, 3 Kane Williamson, 4 Devon Conway, 5 Henry Nicholls, 6 Daryl Mitchell, 7 Tom Blundell (wk), 8 Michael Bracewell, 9 Tim Southee (capt), 10 Neil Wagner, 11Azaz Patel
Location and conditions
The Karachi pitch for the recent Test against England was slow and low, but not necessarily uneven in the fight for it. It is very likely, given the quick turnaround time, to behave similarly. But who knows, with a new board in town, things could liven up a bit. Babar expects it to “change every day, every day it will be different”.
Statistics and tidbits
- Pakistan used to love to play in New Zealand, but since 2011 only won 3 of their 12 Tests against them and lost seven.
- 60.40 > 54.77: Babar’s average against Kane Williamson since October 2019 (just before Babar’s breakthrough test series against Australia). Slightly more surprising, he has played ten more Tests than his counterpart in the same period.
- 71.22 – Daryl Mitchell’s average this year is the third highest of each batsman with at least five Tests.
Quotes
“Yes, we couldn’t play the last series the way we wanted because we made mistakes. Now we have to get over that and try to play good cricket.”
Babar Azam looks back on England’s 3-0 defeat
Osman Samiuddin is editor-in-chief at ESPNcricinfo