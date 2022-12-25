Can Pakistan overcome the noise off the pitch against Southee-led New Zealand?

Big picture

New Zealand is okay. Yes, they are going through a “transition”. Yes, they have a new Test captain. Yes, they have lost six of their nine Tests in this World Test Championship cycle. Yes, they were the first guinea pigs in the Bazball experiment. Yes, they haven’t played a single test since.

But they are New Zealand. This just doesn’t sound Which drastic, right? It never does. They will plan, they will nurture, they will use their resources efficiently and optimally, play their cards well, quietly bide their time and be good again, and we will say, yes, New Zealand is okay. It’s just a matter of time.

On the other hand, Pakistan is collapsing old-fashioned and some of us are shouting, It’s About Damn Time. There they were until last week, floating on a small fluffy cloud of blandness, but at least they had control over it. Ramiz Raja was in charge, Babar Azam was in charge, the PCB’s social media, where everything – even a historic 3-0 whitewash – was always so positive and cheerful, were in charge.

Five days later, Shahid Afridi is the main voter. SHAHID AFRIDI IS THE MAIN SELECTOR! That will never take getting used to. A coup has been staged against Ramiz, and the new boys – who are actually the old boys – cut a cake as their first order. Babar’s teammates suddenly have to tweet their support for him. No one is doing the same for Saqlain Mushtaq, so he’s going to leave soon. The main dialer is already gone. People are talking about Mohammad Rizwan’s place in the Test side.

The fast-bowling closet is Shaheen Shah Afridi. That is it. The domestic system is about to be completely torn apart. Again. Also, Shahid Afridi is the chief selector and he says straightforward things like: “We had a good discussion about the squad and agreed that we need to strengthen our bowling department to give ourselves the best chance of taking 20 wickets in a match.”

What it all means for the near future of the two Tests these two are playing right now is your guess as good as anyone’s. Pakistan is aching and buzzing with change. New Zealand is New Zealand and has not played a test in yonks for added inscrutability. Both come from four consecutive defeats. Let’s just say it shouldn’t be boring.

Form guide

Pakistan LLLLW (last five tests, most recent first)

New Zealand LLLLW

In the spotlight

Mohammad Rizwan is not having a great year. Suddenly one of the first names on Pakistan’s team sheet is no longer necessarily that, not with a new selection committee. His T20I collaboration with Babar has come under increasing scrutiny. Tests are calling for the return of Sarfaraz Ahmed to replace him. It’s a bit unfair. Its glove work may be a little theatrical, but it’s still safer than any of its modern predecessors. He is an average of 30 this year with bat, which isn’t great but isn’t diabolical either. It’s not a series of low scores either, but a series of unconverted starts. However, it’s safe to say that he – and the Pakistan batsman – could really matter if he converted one of them.

In Asia, Tim Southee has taken 48 wickets at an average of 25.47•AFP/Getty Images

Suddenly everyone is a captain of fast bowling. This summer in England, Tim Southee looked cooked, but in hindsight that was probably more England’s batting than his bowling. Now, six months later, he is New Zealand’s new Test captain, ready to bowl in a continent where he is an exemplary file . Last year he gave another master class in Kanpur, but this time he will have to do without his old partner-in-swing, Trent Boult. How he goes with the ball in hand, and command on the field, will determine how this series goes for the tourists.

Team news

Pakistan had a team. Subsequently, the printed circuit board was overhauled. And three new players were added to the party. Now, as for Babar, “We’ll have a talk with the selectors; then we’ll decide on the final XI”.

Pakistan (probably): 1 Imam-ul-Haq, 2 Abdullah Shafique, 3 Shan Masood, 4 Babar Azam (capt), 5 Saud Shakeel, 6 Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), 7 Agha Salman, 8 Sajid Khan, 9 Abrar Ahmed, 10 Mir Hamza, 11 Naseem Shah

New Zealand will likely bolster their spin attack with Ajaz Patel. Trent Boult is of course not available.

New Zealand (likely): 1 Tom Latham, 2 Will Young, 3 Kane Williamson, 4 Devon Conway, 5 Henry Nicholls, 6 Daryl Mitchell, 7 Tom Blundell (wk), 8 Michael Bracewell, 9 Tim Southee (capt), 10 Neil Wagner, 11Azaz Patel

Location and conditions

The Karachi pitch for the recent Test against England was slow and low, but not necessarily uneven in the fight for it. It is very likely, given the quick turnaround time, to behave similarly. But who knows, with a new board in town, things could liven up a bit. Babar expects it to “change every day, every day it will be different”.

Statistics and tidbits

Pakistan used to love to play in New Zealand, but since 2011 only won 3 of their 12 Tests against them and lost seven.

60.40 > 54.77: Babar’s average against Kane Williamson since October 2019 (just before Babar’s breakthrough test series against Australia). Slightly more surprising, he has played ten more Tests than his counterpart in the same period.

71.22 – Daryl Mitchell’s average this year is the third highest of each batsman with at least five Tests.

Quotes

“Yes, we couldn’t play the last series the way we wanted because we made mistakes. Now we have to get over that and try to play good cricket.”

Babar Azam looks back on England’s 3-0 defeat