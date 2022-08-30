Can one prepare for a cyber attack: dangers and tips

There are a lot of company representatives who are not actually aware of how to prepare their businesses from possible cyber attacks. Another crucial issue is that a lot of small business representatives keep saying something like, “I have a small business. No one will be interested in it.” We should warn you that it is a dangerous illusion. That is why even small companies should always have contacts to business cybersecurity services providers who can help them out if needed.

Smaller companies, which are less protected, are easier to train. And when a large-scale attack like the Petya virus begins, it will be difficult for everyone: both international companies and small businesses. We offer you a selection of valuable tips that you can use to minimize risks.

How to prepare for a cyber attack?

Now, there is a positive trend: many companies have drawn conclusions and taken care of strengthening security. It can be the training of employees, the introduction of the position of “information security specialist” in those companies where it did not exist before, and the increase in the number of employees responsible for cyber security.

How to understand that a cyber attack is being prepared for your business?

First, you should be wary of bulk mailing: letters from strange addresses with dubious attachments are sent to your e-mail address.

Second, you notice suspicious activity related to your company: calls, surveys, etc., which could be a sign of data collection.

Third, port scanning occurs: Your firewall reports network port scanning attempts from outside or inside the network.

A certain regularity is observed: previous attacks were committed during holidays and significant dates for our country.

A few tips:

Protect all devices, including mobile devices: a) install and update an antivirus; b) be careful with applications. Do not install them from unverified sources; you should not download the application if there are many complaints about interruptions in the reviews about it and the author is not well known. You can download an unverified application, and your data will be obtained by criminals. A vivid example: the phishing application Universal Mobile Banking, which collected bank card data, was recently removed from the Google Play store. But many people managed to download it before it was removed; c) do not click on incomprehensible links; d) turn off Bluetooth and Wi-Fi when not in use. Do not save passwords in the browser: they can be stolen if you go to a site that criminals want. Train employees in the basics of network security. They should know what not to do (for example, open suspicious attachments in emails and use simple passwords like 123). Develop a plan to respond to the attack and a plan to communicate with customers. You need to know how to act if the data on the server – accounting, CRM, or something else fundamental – suddenly turns out to be unavailable. There should be backups of this data and an understanding of who will deploy it and how quickly. It’s also worth thinking about what you’ll tell customers if it becomes clear that their order data has been lost. If an attack has occurred, collect and analyze all available information to understand weak points in defenses.

The new threat of our time is mining (the search for cryptocurrency code). If your computer has started to behave differently, it is quite likely that it is being used to mine cryptocurrency, primarily if you use public Wi-Fi or work in a cafe. There are two options: either a miner program has been installed on your computer, or mining occurs when you visit a site that contains a mining script.

Signs that your computer is used for mining:

– it suddenly started to work slower, programs slow down, and you only have two or three tabs open in the browser;

– it heats up a lot, and the battery quickly runs out of charge.

What shall I do?

The prevention rules are generally the same: install and update antivirus and do not follow incomprehensible links. You can try to trace the download using the task manager: go to it (in Windows, it is opened with the combination of Ctrl-Shift-Esc) and check which program uses a lot of resources. In the “Processes” section, there is an option to stop suspicious programs. You can also install an additional program, which provides more information about running processes. There are programs for detecting and blocking miners, such as No Coin or Mining Blocker.

Check your e-mail

Any attack begins with intelligence, and this should not be forgotten.

Find out if your password has been stolen. There are many services to check this.

Quite often, we do not take into account simple things: for example, we do not change the standard passwords of the equipment. If attackers have access to the router, they have the ability to intercept passwords and data.

D.Dos-attacks have become cheaper.

It is a modern requirement – ​​any business must be represented on the Internet. And if you are on the Internet, you are constantly under threat. And if the site suddenly stops working, you will not hide this situation. The consequence of this problem will be financial losses (especially if you have an online store), as well as reputation.

A D.Dos attack now costs a pittance. The number of attacks has decreased, but they have become more complex. They are more often used as multi-vector attacks.

The Internet of Things (IoT – connected and automatically controlled devices) can easily be used to create a botnet. For example, a bot is installed on the victim’s device, which allows the attacker to use the device for illegal activities. One of the most famous cases is the Mirai botnet, which was created on video recorders, video cameras, and other similar devices.

What shall I do?

Change the initial settings of the equipment, and set your own passwords. Ensure network protection. In addition to the antivirus, install a firewall: the antivirus protects against malicious programs, and the firewall prevents unauthorized access from the Internet and local networks. Assess the risks of attacks. Perhaps, if your business is completely dependent on the Internet, it makes sense to have an additional one in addition to the main Internet channel. Interact with the Internet provider (it is best to find out in advance whether it provides protection against D.Dos attacks).

Wrapping up

It is impossible to be entirely prepared for cyberattacks because the methods of conducting them are constantly being improved. However, it does not mean that you should not try to prevent losses. Therefore, the best option is to do everything that depends on you to protect your own business.