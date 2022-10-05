Can you get a manicure while pregnant? Kayla Itsines shares bizarre nail allergy pregnancy symptom

Kayla said she would wait until after her pregnancy to get her nails done

The 31-year-old claims she had an ‘allergic reaction’ to fake nails

Fitness star Kayla Itsines has shared the ‘odd’ pregnancy symptom she’s never experienced before.

The 31-year-old from Adelaide, who is 25 weeks pregnant, claims she had an ‘allergic reaction’ to gel nails – a symptom many other expectant mothers have reported as they develop sensitive skin during pregnancy.

According to health experts, this sensitivity leads to a higher chance of reaction to gel nails; -one 2020 survey also found that nail hardeners correlated with ‘a higher risk of headache, nausea, skin allergy and skin irritation in pregnant women’.

Kayla, a mum-of-one, shared footage to her Instagram story of the damaged nails and said she will have to wait until after pregnancy to get them redone.

Australian fitness queen Kayla Itsines (pictured), who is 25 weeks pregnant, claims she had an ‘allergic reaction’ to gel nails

The 31-year-old shared footage of the damaged nails on Instagram (left) and said she would wait until after pregnancy to get them redone. She also shared a photo of what her painted nails looked like just before the reaction occurred (right)

‘HOW BAD!!! I had the BEST NAILS, I tried getting them done with gel and they ALL had an ‘allergic’ reaction and I had to get them all off,” Kayla wrote along with photos of her damaged nails.

‘They were much worse than this. Pregnancy is strange. No Hailey Bieber nails for me. I wait “until after pregnancy to have good nails.”

She also shared a photo of what her painted nails looked like right before the reaction occurred.

“So there, that’s my weird pregnancy thing that’s happened this month,” she wrote.

In July, Kayla announced that she and her fiance Jae Woodroffe (pictured left) are expecting their first child together

Is it safe to get a manicure or pedicure during pregnancy? It is safe to get acrylic nails during pregnancy, although you may want to avoid them if your nails are weaker than usual. During pregnancy, you may experience nail changes. Your nails can grow faster and stronger, so it can be really nice to have them done. It is also possible that your nails may be weaker and break more easily than usual. Source: Baby Center

In July, Kayla announced that she and her fiance Jae Woodroffe are expecting their first child together.

It is the second child for the fitness entrepreneur, who has daughter Arna Leia Pearce, three, with ex Tobi Pearce.

The newest addition to the family is expected to arrive in January 2023.

Some other bizarre side effects commonly experienced during pregnancy include nosebleeds, acne, dizziness and a strong sense of smell, according to Medical News Today.