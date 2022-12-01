Can lava from the US’s Mauna Loa volcano be stopped?

prayers. Bombs. walls. In recent decades, all three people have tried to stop lava flow from volcanoes in the U.S. state of Hawaii as it stumbles onto roads, homes and infrastructure.

Now Mauna Loa – the world’s largest active volcano – is erupting again, and lava is slowly approaching the main road connecting the east and west sides of the Big Island. And again people are asking if anything can be done to stop or redirect the flow.

“It comes up every time there’s an eruption and lava flows towards populated areas or highways. Some people say, ‘Build a wall’ or ‘Board up,’ and other people say, ‘No, don’t!’” said Scott Rowland, a geologist at the University of Hawaii.

Humans have rarely had much success stopping lava, and despite the world’s technological advancements, this is still difficult and dependent on the strength of the current and terrain. But many in Hawaii also question the wisdom of interference with nature and Pele, the Hawaiian deity of volcanoes and fire.

#MaunaLoa lava advance slows to a speed of 0.02 mph (24 m per hour). The streams reach a relatively flat area and begin to slow down; as this happens, the lava flow will spread and blow up. It can take more than 2 days for lava to reach the Daniel K. Inouye Highway (Saddle Road). pic.twitter.com/xxj8CdUONp — USGS Volcanoes🌋 (@USGSVolcanoes) December 1, 2022

Attempts to divert lava have a long history in Hawaii.

In 1881, the governor of the island of Hawaii declared a day of prayer to stop Mauna Loa’s lava as it made its way to Hilo. The lava kept coming.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, Princess Regent Liliʻuokalani and her heads of department went to Hilo and considered ways to save the city. They developed plans to build barriers to divert the flow and place dynamite along a lava tube to drain the supply of molten rock.

Princess Ruth Ke’elikolani approached the stream, offering brandy and red scarves, and chanting, asking Pele to stop the stream and go home. The flow stopped before the barriers were built.

More than 50 years later, Thomas A Jaggar, the founder of the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory, asked U.S. Army Air Services to send planes to bomb a Mauna Loa vent to disrupt lava channels.

Lieutenant Colonel George S. Patton — who later became famous as a general in Europe during World War II — ordered planes to drop 20 272-kilogram demolition bombs, according to a National Park Service account of the campaign. The bombs each contain 161 kilograms of explosive TNT. The planes also dropped 20 smaller bombs that only had a charge of black powder.

Jagger said the bombing helped “hasten the end of the stream,” but Howard Stearns, a U.S. Geological Survey geologist aboard the latest bombing, had his doubts. In his 1983 autobiography, he wrote, “I’m sure it was a coincidence.”

Geologists today also doubt that the bombing stopped the lava flow, which did not end with the bombing, according to the park service. Instead, over the next few days, the flows diminished and did not change paths.

Rowland, the geologist at the University of Hawaii, said authorities could use a bulldozer today to pile up a large berm of broken rock for the Daniel K Inouye Highway. If the terrain is flat, lava would accumulate behind the wall. But the lava can flow over it as it did when something similar was attempted in the town of Kapoho in 1960.

Fast-moving lava flows, such as those from Kilauea volcano in 2018, would be harder to stop, he said.

“It would have been very difficult to build the walls fast enough for them. And they were moving towards groups of houses. And so you might be sacrificing some homes for others, which would just be a legal mess,” he said.

He said he believes most people in Hawaii wouldn’t want to build a wall to protect the highway because it would “fuck Pele”.

If lava crosses the highway, Rowland said officials could rebuild that portion of the road as they did in 2018 when several routes were taken.

Hawaii County Civil Defense Director Talmadge Magno said Wednesday that the county currently has no plans to attempt to reroute the power, though he has had some discussions about it.

Hawaii Governor David Ige, who was governor during the 2018 Kilauea eruption, told reporters his experience has taught him that it is not possible to overcome nature and Pele.

Thinking you have to physically divert lava is a Western idea rooted in the idea that humans should control everything, said Kealoha Pisciotta, a native Hawaiian cultural practitioner. She said people should adapt to the lava, not the other way around.

“We are not separate from nature,” she said. “We are part of nature.”