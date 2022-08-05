Can I Hire a Real Estate Agent After Putting My Home Up for Sale?

When planning to sell your home, you may think about trying to sell it yourself. Deciding to put your home up for sale as an FSBO (for-sale-by-owner) can affect the chances of getting a good deal quickly. Hiring a real estate agent can bring you better deals and assist you with the process when listing or buying Clovis houses for sale. Here are some reasons you should hire a real estate agent even after putting your home up for sale.

They Help You Price Your Home for Sale

Many homeowners are more interested in selling the home as quickly as possible than getting the right price. This might push them to settle for lower prices than the market value. Working with a real estate agent helps you price your home right. Your agent sets a listing price that accurately matches the home’s market value.

The real estate agent can compare your unit with similar ones in the area to determine an accurate price range. They may also work with appraisers to assess the home’s true worth and develop a competitive price for your listing. This way, your home can sell for the right price since your listing will attract more valuable offers.

Offer Unique Professional Services

Many people try selling their home as an FSBO to avoid the agent’s commission at closing. While your real estate agent will require the commission, they may offer more services outside of listing your home.

Your real estate agent may help you take professional home images for the listing. The agent can also help with deep cleaning and staging the home to be more appealing during walk-throughs. This can increase the potential for your home to sell more quickly.

Handle Real Estate Transactions

Real estate financial transactions often involve significant sums and can prove tricky to handle on your own. You risk making costly mistakes in ownership transfer or getting duped by unscrupulous dealers. Leave real estate transactions to your agent since they can help smoothen the process.

Real estate agents are skilled negotiators, so they may help you get a deal lower than market value when buying a unit. They can also prepare a binding contract of sale, making sure the sale is legal. Other services like title search, transfer processes, and levies will be easily sorted since they understand the whole process. In helping you handle real estate transactions, an agent can offset any potential risks of loss in the process.

Get Your Home Onto the MLS

Selling your home as an FSBO makes it challenging to distribute your home’s listing to multiple buyers. Listing your property on each individual site will cost money, so it will be expensive to list on multiple sites. You should aim at getting the sale through without spending a lot on advertising the sale. Working with a real estate agent will help get your home access to the MLS (Multiple Listing Service).

The MLS is the first stop for most buyers looking for a home. Most real estate agents use the MLS as the primary search system when finding relevant, up-to-date listings. Your agent helps increase the chances of a quick sale by helping you list on an MLS.

Assist With Marketing and Negotiations

Marketing your home requires much more than just listing it; you can use social media and other marketing methods to popularize your listing. Real estate agents can help you market on their websites and social media platforms to improve your chances of landing potential buyers.

Your real estate agent can also handle negotiations if any serious buyer is interested in your property. The experts negotiate for the maximum possible price, so you can be sure they represent your interests. Real estate agents save you valuable time by handling marketing and negotiations in the property sale. Your home sale or purchase deals will not affect your busy schedule.

Find the Best Real Estate Agent for Your Clovis Houses for Sale

Even after you’ve listed your own home, a real estate agent can help you sell it. Selling clovis houses for sale on your own can be challenging, so you should involve a real estate agent. Real estate agents help price your property accordingly and handle marketing and negotiations. By guiding you through property transactions, they limit the level of risk you might be exposed to.