Can you guess which stars are following in Camilla’s (extremely pleasant) footsteps?

They are the fashionable studs that keep the Queen Consort comfortably on her toes through the hundreds of official visits and walkabouts she undertakes each year.

Now Camilla’s status as a style-setter has inspired a host of celebrities to also step out in footwear from London-based Sole Bliss.

Bake Off stars Prue Leith and Dame Mary Berry, Strictly judge Shirley Ballas, tennis coach Judy Murray, screen Dames Helen Mirren and Joanna Lumley, and former Liberty X singer Michelle Heaton are among the celebrities seen in the brand.

Camilla became an unofficial ambassador for the company after reluctantly accepting that her days of wearing heels taller than two centimeters were behind her when she turned 70.

She was first spotted wearing a Sole Bliss shoe – a £149 Ingrid camel leather block heel – at the 2018 Royal Cornwall Show.

“When I saw a picture online, I was so excited I jumped up and knocked over my Aperol Spritz,” said company founder Lisa Kay.

Since then, Camilla has bought more than a dozen pairs of their footwear and worn them to almost every royal engagement – including the week after the Queen’s death, when she was nursing a broken toe.

The Queen Consort has even sung the brand’s praises directly.

Dame Mary recently revealed: ‘I’ve started wearing new high heels that the Duchess of Cornwall recommended to me. I used to buy all my shoes from Russell & Bromley but now I use these. They are very good value.’

Camilla, 75, was once known for her love of Chanel court shoes, with their classic interlocking CC logos symbolizing her relationship with Charles.

Left: ACE: At £189, Pandora suede is perfect for this tennis mum. Right: X APPEAL: £179 Hero trainers give Liberty to this singer’s feet

Left: A LOTTO COMFORT: Put these on after a big breakfast… Right: WEAR NICE: Heels give this baking lady a nice little lift

Right: QUICK, NOT WICKED: A prime suspect for impersonating any queen. Left: IN THE FRAME: Cook’s Hero shoes are a Prue-dent purchase

CULTURE MP: Are £189 Star trainers stored in her old cabinet?

But she has since revealed she was often ‘screaming in pain at the end of the day’ and desperate to kick off her heels ‘at every opportunity’.

Sole Bliss shoes are wider than other brands and have cushioned soles and deeper toe boxes to help reduce the pain of bunions, which affect more than a third of women over 30.

As sales of its more formal shoes plummeted during lockdown, the company added trainers to its range – designed with the help of a team of podiatrists to include an ‘innovative bunion bed’ – broadening their appeal even further.

Ms Kay said: “We are very grateful to the Queen Consort for her custom and we are delighted to hear that we have been recommended for our comfortable, fashionable shoes.”

Now can you match the Sole Bliss shoes to their celebrity owners? See the answers below.

TV presenter Gaby Roslin (A) and former culture secretary Nadine Dorris (B)

Screen siren Dame Helen Mirren (C) and Great British Bake Off star Prue Leith (D)

Judy Murray, mother of tennis champion Andy Murray (L) and Liberty X singer Michelle Heaton (F) have been spotted wearing Sole Bliss

Great British Bake Off star Dame Mary Berry (G)

Reply:

1. Judy Murray, E

2. Michelle Heaton, F

3. Gaby Roslin, A

4. Dame Mary Berry, G

5. Helen Mirren, C

6. Prue Leith, D

7. Nadine Dorries, B