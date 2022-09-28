Can gold mining be more sustainable?

Land degradation and development (2022). DOI: 10.1002/ldr.4430″ width=”800″ height=”460″/> Left: An isolated ASGM site in the Amazon (image by Sue Palminteri/Mongabay). Right: An aerial view showing the significant scale of ASGM operations in the Peruvian Amazon (image by Rhett A. Butler/Mongabay). Credit: Land degradation and development (2022). DOI: 10.1002/ldr.4430



In a recently published review article in the magazine Land degradation and development, Shrabya Timsina and Nora Hardy focused on the effects of surface gold mining in tropical regions, a growing environmental concern in recent years. According to a 2012 study, mining accounts for 7% of deforestation in developing countries and large-scale and artisanal, small-scale gold mining techniques such as opencast mining and dredging are becoming more common in the Amazon and West Africa.

The authors, including YSE professor Mark Ashton and YSE doctoral student David Woodbury, focused in particular on gold mining — a topic “relevant to this particular moment,” Timsina says. Gold mining is becoming more common, he explains, both because it’s important for electronics manufacturing and alternative energy production, and because the ongoing rise in gold costs makes previously unfeasible mining projects more lucrative.

Environmentally, however, the results are expensive. “You can imagine what opencast mining can do to the surrounding areas,” Hardy says. “It completely reshapes the topography. It also depletes and disrupts the topsoil that contains nutrients and seeds necessary for plant growth, and tropical regions often already have nutrient-poor soils.”

Surface mining can also affect local hydrology. Numerous contaminants, including mercury and cyanide, are used in gold refining processes and can contaminate soil and nearby water sources. Timsina says effective containment strategies against these pollutants should be used in conjunction with land remediation techniques to aid plant regrowth and ensure the health of nearby human communities.

The researchers also explored possible recovery strategies for mining areas, especially preserving the topsoil. Because restoring soil health after mining is a lengthy and costly process, they emphasize the importance of topsoil conservation practices – moving topsoil prior to mining and storing it separately to preserve the nutrients and seeds. preserved – so that it can then be returned to the mining site when operations are complete.

“Soil health is going to be a major challenge for post-mining reforestation,” Hardy says. “Saving the topsoil at least gives you a base to start with and you don’t start from scratch.”

The researchers also found that there are certain plant species that are better suited to surviving the soil conditions that result from mining. When possible, integrating natural regeneration strategies with the targeted reintroduction of these hardy plants makes it more likely that affected areas can be restored to forest.

As opencast mining continues to increase in the tropics, the authors emphasize the need for further on-site restoration research to help ensure the recovery of tropical forests.

More information:

Shrabya Timsina et al, Tropical surface gold mining: an overview of ecological impacts and recovery strategies, Land degradation and development (2022). Shrabya Timsina et al, Tropical surface gold mining: an overview of ecological impacts and recovery strategies,(2022). DOI: 10.1002/ldr.4430

