Can Fire Smoke Cause Lung Cancer?

For example, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, exposure to secondhand cigarette smoke, at work or at home, may increase a non-smoker’s risk of lung cancer by 20 to 30 percent.

However, calculating the health risks of wildfires is much more challenging. What the smoke contains and the potential health risks it may pose depend in part on what the fire consumed. Smoke from burning trees and vegetation, for example, poses different dangers than those from burning houses, cars, electronics or tool sheds.

Wildfire smoke is also temperamental; it literally blows away with the wind. The harmful substances that fires bring can be volatile and difficult to characterize, said Dr. Weichenthal. And it can be challenging to measure the extent to which people are exposed.

But as wildfires increase due to climate change, get bigger and spread faster, researchers have recently begun to focus on people exposed to smoke and fire for extended periods of time. For example, experts at the University of California, Davis, are tracking survivors of the 2018 campfire in Butte County, California. And at McGill University, Dr. Weichenthal was part of a team that analyzed about two decades of Canadian public health records to better understand the health effects of wildfires, motivated in part by record fire years in Ontario and British Columbia.

“It shouldn’t be shocking to us that we would see some kind of increased risk of cancer in these places,” he said. “We know that the chemicals released are carcinogenic.”