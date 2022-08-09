Can Donald Trump Run for President Again If He Broke This Law?

Early reports that the FBI search of former President Donald J. Trump’s Florida residence was linked to an investigation into whether he had unlawfully taken government files as he left the White House drew attention to an obscure criminal law that included removing of official documents. The penalties for violating that law include disqualification from holding federal office.

As it is widely believed that Mr Trump is preparing to run for president again in 2024, that unusual sentence raised the prospect of him being legally barred from returning to the White House.

In particular, the law in question — Section 2071 of Title 18 of the United States Code — makes it a crime if someone who has custody of government records or records “deliberately and unlawfully conceals, removes, mutilates, erases, falsifies or destroys”.