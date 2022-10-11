Can critical metals for renewable energy products be found in existing mines? New research says yes

Tellurium quartz pyrite hydrothermal vein. Credit: Creative Commons/James St. John



To boost renewable energy products, a range of critical metals is needed. One of these elements, tellurium, is gaining popularity for use in photovoltaics or solar panels. As global demand for solar panels continues to grow, so does the need for critical metals such as tellurium.

Tellurium is not mined as a solo mineral. Currently, most tellurium is collected as a by-product of copper mining. “The fundamental question is, how much tellurium is out there?” says Simon Jowitt, an economic geologist at the University of Nevada in Las Vegas. He and co-author Brian McNulty are trying to figure out where this tellurium is and how much metal there may be. Jowitt will present their work at the Geological Society of America’s annual meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 12.

Unfortunately, the amount of tellurium in a mine is rarely reported. To fill in the gaps and make estimates of critical minerals, Jowitt and McNulty developed proxies to estimate tellurium content worldwide.

Their first proxy is the result of Resource and Reserve estimates. In these reports, a mining company uses their own research data and estimates that there are X-million tons of metal in the ground. These reports are used to estimate the value of a mining site.

“What we’re doing is that information — telling us how big the deposit is, how many million tons of ore or mineralization — and we’re combining that with information published elsewhere about tellurium concentration and deposition,” Jowitt says. The researchers can then calculate an estimate for tellurium.

“The second proxy is where we know the size of the deposit,” says Jowitt. In this case, the team uses the amounts of related tellurium minerals such as calaverite, a gold tellurium metal. “We can estimate the amount of tellurium in that mineral, combine that with the reported size of the deposit and again develop a proxy.”

They looked at 518 mineral deposits in active mines in the US and Canada that are known to contain tellurium. Using their proxies, the researchers calculated that 18 gold mines in the two countries could produce ~90 tons/year of tellurium from current mining, while another six copper, zinc and nickel mines in Canada have the potential to produce ~170 tons per year. year to produce. of tellurium. Jowitt says this is a minimal estimate because not every gold, copper and nickel mine in the US and Canada had the correct data.

According to these estimates, they found that mines move about 260 tons of tellurium, but they do not collect it. “If you could reclaim that tellurium, you could increase global production of tellurium by about 25%,” says Jowitt. “That’s about seventeen and a half million dollars of tellurium that is displaced by the mineral industry, but lost to waste.”

Jowitt notes that their tellurium research is just one example of the potential to extract critical metals from existing mining operations. “There’s a whole host of by-product and co-product elements that we move during mining,” he says. “We need to do better to make mining operations more sustainable by getting the most out of existing mineral deposits. And when we do that, it’s good for the environment, it’s good for the mineral industry (as it’s viewed), and it’s good for business results.”

While their research focused on active mines, Jowitt notes that extracting critical metals from debris piles in old mines can be another win-win situation. “There’s a whole scope to extract all kinds of metals from mining waste,” he says. Old tailings and slag have potential for metal extraction. “There is potential for all kinds of wealth from waste,” he adds. While recovering metals from residues can be economically profitable, there is also an environmental benefit.

“A whole host of these sites are ecologically problematic. So what you’re doing is essentially reprocessing an ecologically problematic heap or heap, you’re removing the environmental problem and using the revenue generated from the process,” explains Jowitt. “It’s not-for-profit mining — the value of the stuff you extract gets absorbed into the mining operations and actually reduces environmental damage.”

Jowitt says that as the need for carbon neutral technologies grows, companies will need to consider mining multiple critical metals at once. “Demand estimates for some of these metals are just huge,” says Jowitt. “Unless we start thinking about [mineral extraction] In ways like this, we’re going to end up with situations where metal prices skyrocket and climate change mitigation starts to slow down.”

