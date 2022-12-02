Can Cameroon beat Brazil to edge into last-16?

The Indomitable Lions will try to channel the same passion as they did in their comeback against Serbia in this crucial clash

Who: Brazil v Cameroon, group G

Where: Lusail Stadium

When: Friday December 2 at 22:00 (17:00 GMT)

FIFA Ranking: Brazil (1), Cameroon (43)

Going into their final game, Cameroon needs a win against the number one ranked team in the world and the result of the group’s other game to get their way.

The good news for them? Brazil, which has already qualified for the next round, is expected to rest many of its key players. Cameroon will also have been supported by their incredible comeback against Serbia, where they scored two quick goals after trailing 3-1 to tie the game.

Cameroon’s second against Serbia was arguably one of the best goals of the tournament to date. Vincent Aboubakar, who had continued on goal, stepped in, sending an onrushing defender flying airborne and scooping the ball so high over the keeper that the cameraman had no time to adjust the angle, and the ball left the frame before he crashed again and into the net.

Despite the morale-boosting performance, they go into this game with just a point, having lost their opener by a single goal to a disciplined Switzerland team. Brazil has won both games, scored three goals and conceded no goals.

With Switzerland on three points, Cameroon’s best chance of reaching the last 16 is if they win and the group’s other match – between Switzerland and Serbia – ends in a draw.

If Switzerland beat Serbia, they will qualify alongside Brazil, even if Cameroon wins on Friday.

If both Serbia and Cameroon win by the same margin, Brazil will top the group and Cameroon will advance on goal difference. If qualification cannot be determined by goal difference, FIFA will look at goals scored and then fair play if all records are tied.

Cameroon will have to do without Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana after he was kicked off the team following a disagreement with coach Rigobert Song over team tactics.

Brazil has won all seven of its historic World Cup matches against African sides, scoring 20 goals and conceding just two. The two teams met at the 1994 and 2014 World Cups, with Brazil winning both times.