Can Americans Buy Property in Portugal?

Investing in foreign residential or commercial real estate is a smart way to use the money, especially if the purchased property is located in Portugal. There are no prohibitions or other barriers to investing in Portuguese real estate. Moreover, the government of many European countries encourages such activities.

If a citizen of the United States or any other country that is not part of the EU/EEA has decided to buy a property in Portugal, they can get a Golden Visa for Portugal, which allows them to live in this country for any amount of time (as long as the visa is valid). If the conditions of the Golden Visa program are fulfilled within 5 years, a foreigner can apply for Portuguese citizenship.

Mortgages on Portugal real estate for US investors

Americans are eligible to receive a mortgage loan in Portugal. This will require an initial deposit. The required deposit depends on whether the applicant has a residence permit in Portugal:

The required deposit for residents of Portugal is between 10% and 20%.

Non-residents are required to pay a deposit of 30% with rare exceptions.

How to get a residence permit in Portugal by buying a property?

Even though citizens of the US, the UK, and other countries outside the EU or EEA list can buy property in Portugal without problems, they can still stay in this country for 90 days every six months. To increase the allowed time of residence in Portugal, you need to obtain a residence permit. D7, D2, and Golden visas will help with this.

If a foreigner wants to obtain a residence permit in Portugal by buying a property, the minimum investment amount must be 500,000 euros. The required amount can be reduced to 350,000 or even 280,000 euros if you buy property in a certain region of the country.

Since the beginning of 2022, the rules for participation in the Portugal Golden Visa program have changed somewhat. Now, investing in residential real estate in large and coastal cities will not allow you to get this visa. However, Portugal has one of the most affordable Golden Visa programs in Europe.

If a foreign investor has obtained a Golden Visa through real estate investment, this object cannot be sold within 5 years. At the end of this period, a foreigner can apply for Portuguese citizenship, which will make it possible to travel to Schengen countries without restrictions, as well as live, study, and work in any of them.

Requirements for buying property in Portugal for US investors

First of all, the buyer must prepare all the necessary documents:

Mortgage agreement

Portuguese tax number

Identification card

Land register Caderneta Preial

Stamp duty Imposto de Selo

Energy certificate for real estate

Taxes for property in Portugal for American investors

Before buying a property, an investor should plan for the additional costs of government fees and property taxes. The stamp duty is 0.8% of the value of the property. Notary and registration fees require up to 1.2%. You may also need the services of a lawyer, which will cost approximately 1.5% of the value of the property. If the value of an apartment, house, villa, or any other property exceeds 92,407 euros, the property transfer tax must also be paid.

A foreigner can use the purchased property at their discretion. For example, you can rent it out and earn passive income. Svetlana Gorchakova (specialist from Immigrant Invest) notes that after the Covid 19 pandemic, there has been an increase in real estate prices. That is, if you purchase now, for example, a house, in a few years, it can be sold at a higher price. If an investor participates in the Golden Visa program, this is allowed only after 5 years.

After the sale of the property, the investor must pay capital gains tax. If the seller is not a tax resident, the rate for this tax is 28%. There is a way to avoid this tax. To do this, you need to buy a new property in any EU country.

Where can a US citizen invest in real estate in Portugal cheaper?

Obviously, the price of real estate varies primarily depending on the region of the country where it is located. List of cities from the most expensive houses to the cheaper:

Cascais

Lisbon

Porto

Albufeira

Faro

Coimbra

At the same time, in the city center, the price is about one and a half times more than on the outskirts.

Portuguese investment for US citizens in real estate is a great opportunity to start a business or just to live in an EU country at any time. It is also one of the ways to become a Portuguese citizen through the Golden Visa program. A foreigner who has received a Golden Visa may enroll their relatives in the program for an additional fee. Thus, the spouse, children, and even the parents of the investor, after receiving a Portuguese passport, can go to any EU country and get an education there, live, and work. You do not need to obtain any additional permissions for this.