Can YOU ace this science quiz?

A tricky new quiz with 24 questions is designed to test your science knowledge.

The challenge was shared on US-based trivia platform Quizly and covers topics including planets and human biology.

Its creators claim that only half of the world’s population is able to answer all questions correctly.

So how many can you answer? Scroll down to take the test, then check your answers at the bottom.

1.

365 days

24 hours

7 days

28 days

2.

Its surface

Its atmosphere

3.

4.

Brain stem

The cerebellum

Cerebrum

Medulla

5.

6.

the earth

Uranus

Mercury

Saturn

7.

Ionosphere

Cloak

Crust

Nuclear

8.

2 hydrogen atoms bonded to 2 oxygen atoms

1 hydrogen atom bonded to 1 oxygen atom

2 hydrogen atoms bonded to 1 oxygen atom

1 hydrogen atom bonded to 2 oxygen atoms

9.

10.

The way sun exposure affects skin tone

Embossing of images on the retina

The way plants grow against a light source

The way plants make energy from sunlight

11.

12.

Blueberry

Strawberry

Raspberry

Blackberry

13.

Speciation

Reproduction

Adaptation

Development

14.

Your jaw muscle or masticator

Your eyelid muscles or orbicularis oculi

Your gluteal muscle or gluteus maximus

Your tongue or hyoglossus

15.

Saturn

Uranus

Mercury

Jupiter

16.

The speed of light

Light years

Velocity

The speed of sound

17.

Penis

Bladder

Testicles

The wallet

18.

Erosion

Attrition

Decomposition

Weathering

19.

20.

A piece of the sun broke off

A large meteorite began to orbit the sun perfectly

Five asteroids smashed into each other

Gravity pulled gases and particles together

21.

500 million years ago

125-150 million years ago

175-200 million years ago

Less than 100 million years ago

22.

Aluminum

Tin

Silver

Gold

23.

Mars

Venus

Neptune

Mercury

24.

Habitat

Biome

They are the same