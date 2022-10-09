Can YOU ace this science quiz?
A difficult challenge with 24 questions on everything from planets to human biology will test your knowledge
- A science quiz with 24 questions will test your knowledge of biology and chemistry
- Shared on the American trivia platform Quizly, makes you question the world you live in
- The creator said that half of the world’s population would not pass the difficult quiz
A tricky new quiz with 24 questions is designed to test your science knowledge.
The challenge was shared on US-based trivia platform Quizly and covers topics including planets and human biology.
Its creators claim that only half of the world’s population is able to answer all questions correctly.
So how many can you answer? Scroll down to take the test, then check your answers at the bottom.
1.
- 365 days
- 24 hours
- 7 days
- 28 days
2.
- Its surface
- Its atmosphere
3.
4.
- Brain stem
- The cerebellum
- Cerebrum
- Medulla
5.
6.
- the earth
- Uranus
- Mercury
- Saturn
7.
- Ionosphere
- Cloak
- Crust
- Nuclear
8.
- 2 hydrogen atoms bonded to 2 oxygen atoms
- 1 hydrogen atom bonded to 1 oxygen atom
- 2 hydrogen atoms bonded to 1 oxygen atom
- 1 hydrogen atom bonded to 2 oxygen atoms
9.
10.
- The way sun exposure affects skin tone
- Embossing of images on the retina
- The way plants grow against a light source
- The way plants make energy from sunlight
11.
12.
- Blueberry
- Strawberry
- Raspberry
- Blackberry
13.
- Speciation
- Reproduction
- Adaptation
- Development
14.
- Your jaw muscle or masticator
- Your eyelid muscles or orbicularis oculi
- Your gluteal muscle or gluteus maximus
- Your tongue or hyoglossus
15.
- Saturn
- Uranus
- Mercury
- Jupiter
16.
- The speed of light
- Light years
- Velocity
- The speed of sound
17.
- Penis
- Bladder
- Testicles
- The wallet
18.
- Erosion
- Attrition
- Decomposition
- Weathering
19.
20.
- A piece of the sun broke off
- A large meteorite began to orbit the sun perfectly
- Five asteroids smashed into each other
- Gravity pulled gases and particles together
21.
- 500 million years ago
- 125-150 million years ago
- 175-200 million years ago
- Less than 100 million years ago
22.
- Aluminum
- Tin
- Silver
- Gold
23.
- Mars
- Venus
- Neptune
- Mercury
24.
- Habitat
- Biome
- They are the same
Now check your answers…
1. 365 days
2. Its atmosphere
3. False
4. Cerebrum
5. False
6. Uranus
7. Ionosphere
8.
9. Mouth
10. The way plants make energy from sunlight
11. False
12. Strawberries
13. Adaptation
14. Your butt muscle
15. Jupiter
16. The speed of light
17. Testicles
18. Weathering
19. False
20. Gravity pulled gases and particles together
21. 125-150 million years ago
22. Gold
23. Venus
24. Biom