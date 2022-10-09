WhatsNew2Day
Australia
By Jacky

  • A science quiz with 24 questions will test your knowledge of biology and chemistry
  • Shared on the American trivia platform Quizly, makes you question the world you live in
  • The creator said that half of the world’s population would not pass the difficult quiz

By Harriet Johnston For Mailonline

Published: 08:06, 9 October 2022 | Up to date: 09:06, 9 October 2022

A tricky new quiz with 24 questions is designed to test your science knowledge.

The challenge was shared on US-based trivia platform Quizly and covers topics including planets and human biology.

Its creators claim that only half of the world’s population is able to answer all questions correctly.

So how many can you answer? Scroll down to take the test, then check your answers at the bottom.

A tricky new quiz with 24 questions is designed to test your science knowledge. The challenge was shared on US-based trivia platform Quizly. Stock image

1.

1665303486 192 Can YOU ace this science quiz

1665303486 192 Can YOU ace this science quiz

  • 365 days
  • 24 hours
  • 7 days
  • 28 days

2.

1665303486 991 Can YOU ace this science quiz

1665303486 991 Can YOU ace this science quiz

  • Its surface
  • Its atmosphere

3.

1665303486 753 Can YOU ace this science quiz

1665303486 753 Can YOU ace this science quiz

4.

1665303486 927 Can YOU ace this science quiz

1665303486 927 Can YOU ace this science quiz

  • Brain stem
  • The cerebellum
  • Cerebrum
  • Medulla

5.

1665303487 148 Can YOU ace this science quiz

1665303487 148 Can YOU ace this science quiz

6.

1665303487 875 Can YOU ace this science quiz

1665303487 875 Can YOU ace this science quiz

  • the earth
  • Uranus
  • Mercury
  • Saturn

7.

1665303487 309 Can YOU ace this science quiz

1665303487 309 Can YOU ace this science quiz

  • Ionosphere
  • Cloak
  • Crust
  • Nuclear

8.

1665303487 369 Can YOU ace this science quiz

1665303487 369 Can YOU ace this science quiz

  • 2 hydrogen atoms bonded to 2 oxygen atoms
  • 1 hydrogen atom bonded to 1 oxygen atom
  • 2 hydrogen atoms bonded to 1 oxygen atom
  • 1 hydrogen atom bonded to 2 oxygen atoms

9.

1665303487 549 Can YOU ace this science quiz

1665303487 549 Can YOU ace this science quiz

10.

1665303487 632 Can YOU ace this science quiz

1665303487 632 Can YOU ace this science quiz

  • The way sun exposure affects skin tone
  • Embossing of images on the retina
  • The way plants grow against a light source
  • The way plants make energy from sunlight

11.

1665303488 890 Can YOU ace this science quiz

1665303488 890 Can YOU ace this science quiz

12.

1665303488 354 Can YOU ace this science quiz

1665303488 354 Can YOU ace this science quiz

  • Blueberry
  • Strawberry
  • Raspberry
  • Blackberry

13.

1665303488 688 Can YOU ace this science quiz

1665303488 688 Can YOU ace this science quiz

  • Speciation
  • Reproduction
  • Adaptation
  • Development

14.

1665303488 914 Can YOU ace this science quiz

1665303488 914 Can YOU ace this science quiz

  • Your jaw muscle or masticator
  • Your eyelid muscles or orbicularis oculi
  • Your gluteal muscle or gluteus maximus
  • Your tongue or hyoglossus

15.

1665303488 802 Can YOU ace this science quiz

1665303488 802 Can YOU ace this science quiz

  • Saturn
  • Uranus
  • Mercury
  • Jupiter

16.

1665303488 916 Can YOU ace this science quiz

1665303488 916 Can YOU ace this science quiz

  • The speed of light
  • Light years
  • Velocity
  • The speed of sound

17.

1665303488 807 Can YOU ace this science quiz

1665303488 807 Can YOU ace this science quiz

  • Penis
  • Bladder
  • Testicles
  • The wallet

18.

1665303489 299 Can YOU ace this science quiz

1665303489 299 Can YOU ace this science quiz

  • Erosion
  • Attrition
  • Decomposition
  • Weathering

19.

1665303489 504 Can YOU ace this science quiz

1665303489 504 Can YOU ace this science quiz

20.

1665303489 779 Can YOU ace this science quiz

1665303489 779 Can YOU ace this science quiz

  • A piece of the sun broke off
  • A large meteorite began to orbit the sun perfectly
  • Five asteroids smashed into each other
  • Gravity pulled gases and particles together

21.

1665303489 430 Can YOU ace this science quiz

1665303489 430 Can YOU ace this science quiz

  • 500 million years ago
  • 125-150 million years ago
  • 175-200 million years ago
  • Less than 100 million years ago

22.

1665303489 490 Can YOU ace this science quiz

1665303489 490 Can YOU ace this science quiz

  • Aluminum
  • Tin
  • Silver
  • Gold

23.

1665303489 385 Can YOU ace this science quiz

1665303489 385 Can YOU ace this science quiz

  • Mars
  • Venus
  • Neptune
  • Mercury

24.

1665303489 673 Can YOU ace this science quiz

1665303489 673 Can YOU ace this science quiz

  • Habitat
  • Biome
  • They are the same

Now check your answers…

1. 365 days

2. Its atmosphere

3. False

4. Cerebrum

5. False

6. Uranus

7. Ionosphere

8.

9. Mouth

10. The way plants make energy from sunlight

11. False

12. Strawberries

13. Adaptation

14. Your butt muscle

15. Jupiter

16. The speed of light

17. Testicles

18. Weathering

19. False

20. Gravity pulled gases and particles together

21. 125-150 million years ago

22. Gold

23. Venus

24. Biom

