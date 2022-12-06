Can a new triple alliance save rainforests from ruin?

On Tuesday December 6 at 19:30 GMT:

Brazil, Indonesia and DR Congo are home to more than half of the world’s tropical rainforests and have now formed a tripartite alliance to better preserve them amid the worsening global climate crisis.

The countries signed an agreement on November 14, a close to years of occasional negotiations. The deal has been dubbed “Opec for Rainforests,” with member governments calling the alliance an important step that will help protect the Brazilian Amazon, Congo Basin and Indonesian rainforest. The forests generate life-sustaining oxygen while absorbing carbon dioxide, a potent greenhouse gas.

The partnership will collaborate in rainforest conservation efforts and push rich nations to help with funding. But say critics that the agreement falls far short of concentrated action on the ground. While deforestation has reportedly slowed in Brazil’s Amazon and Indonesiaconservationists say reductions are only modest after record highs, while the destruction of tree cover in the Congo Basin increased.

Environmentalists are pessimistic that the three members of the alliance will eventually fulfill a pledge signed by more than 140 countries to halt and reverse deforestation by 2030. They believe that indigenous groups should be given more say in critical decision-making.

In this episode of The Stream, we hear from conservation experts about the urgent challenge of protecting critical tropical rainforests often referred to as “the lungs of the world.”

In this episode of The Stream we are joined by:

Bart Crezee, @bartcrezee

Tropical ecologist and environmental journalist

bartcrezee.com

Kiki Taufik, @k1k1taufik

Head of Indonesia Forest Campaign, Greenpeace

greenpeace.org



Leila Salazar-Lopez, @LeilaSalazar10

Executive Director, Amazon Watch

amazonwatch.org