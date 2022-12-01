Home Can a new drug cure Alzheimer’s disease?
Can a new drug cure Alzheimer’s disease?

Japanese and American pharmaceutical companies publish results of a trial that is hailed as a breakthrough.

Data from Japanese and US pharmaceutical companies shows how a new drug can significantly slow cognitive decline in Alzheimer’s patients – by 27 percent.

The 18-month trial involved nearly 2,000 participants who were in the early stages of the disease.

The cost of dementia is more than a trillion dollars worldwide and early detection is crucial for recognizing signs of Alzheimer’s disease or other cognitive decline.

So, what will be the effect of this new drug?

Presenter: Mohammed Jamjoom

Guests:

Graeme Sutherland – Son of an Alzheimer’s patient and social media ambassador for Alzheimer’s Scotland

Bart De Strooper – Director of the UK Dementia Research Institute

Susan Kohlhaas – Research Director at Alzheimer’s Research UK

