Can a focus on politicians make the EU seem more human?

Katjana Gatterman, 2022, “The Personalization of Politics in the European Union”, Oxford University Press. Credit: Oxford University Press



Individual politicians and their messages are increasingly important to our interest and confidence in politics. Just think about the political figures in your country and how they influence your opinion. But little is known about how the personalization of politics works in European Union politics. Do we find personalization of politics at the EU level and does it influence our opinion about the EU? With a wealth of empirical evidence, communication researcher Katjana Gattermann concludes that personalization of EU politics relies on institutional media and temporal contexts and so far has limited impact on European citizens’ awareness, trust and interest in EU politics.

The relationship between media and politics is of a reciprocal nature in democratic societies. Media hold political actors publicly accountable, while politicians often draw media attention to inform their voters about their own achievements. When politicians increasingly become the main focus of political processes and the main drivers of voter choice, we call this the personalization of politics. It is well established in politics at the national level, but less is known about this phenomenon in European Union politics.

Recent political developments indicate that a similar trend is also underway at EU level, for example the introduction of the so-called Spitzenkandidaten procedure for the European Parliament elections in 2014. For the first time, large European party families were encouraged to nominate top candidates to to increase interest in and awareness of the elections among European citizens. Can personalization make EU politics more accessible to its citizens?

Personalization with regard to institutions, media, politics and citizens

In her new book “The Personalization of Politics in the European Union”, communication scientist Katjana Gattermann examines personalization with regard to institutions, media, politics and citizens in the European Union. “Institutions are important because the formal personalization of rules and procedures empowers media and ultimately citizens to hold responsible decision-makers to account,” she explains. Gattermann also considers it relevant to understand to what extent the media personalize their news from Brussels and Strasbourg. “News media are a crucial link between EU citizens and their representatives.”

But politicians must also make themselves visible in the political debate. Gattermann argues that “if there is no personalization in the behavior of politicians, the media will probably have a hard time informing citizens about the performance of their representatives. And if the media doesn’t pick up more personal behavior, they can’t link between representatives. and those they represent.”

More personalization depends on domestic media and electoral systems

Gattermann believes that institutional personalization, as initiated by the Spitzenkandidaten procedure, is an important but not sufficient condition for media to increasingly cover individual politicians, because media personalization with regard to European Commissioners and Members of the European Parliament ( MEPs) fluctuates from country to country. after a while.

This fluctuation has not stood in the way of personalization among politicians. MEPs’ legislative behavior is characterized by more personalization over time, measured by the amount of individual parliamentary questions they ask. Moreover, a close analysis of Dutch MEPs shows that their legislative and social media behavior have become more intertwined over time. They have also become more effective at influencing traditional and social media agendas with their legislative activities.

These developments have so far had limited impact on European citizens. “On a general level, I found only weak associations between media personalization and citizens’ trust in the EU,” says Gattermann. “There is also limited support for a causal link between personalized political news and citizens’ belief that the EU is addressing their concerns.” Results of a case study on news preferences of German voters suggest that citizens can show more interest in personalized EU politics if they also have (prior) information about the background of EU politicians (e.g. function, party membership, expertise).

Settings Provide More Effective Directions

Gattermann initially expected that personalization would increase interest in EU news and politics, as it gives human faces to the abstract and complex political system of the EU. However, Gattermann concludes that the politics of the European Union has only become more complex to disentangle with more political actors who are given formal individual responsibilities. “Ultimately, institutions provide more effective cues than individual politicians, both for the media to inform citizens about European Union politics and for citizens to obtain information that can help them understand and evaluate European Union politics.”

Implications

These findings have important implications for EU politicians, journalists, citizens and future research. “Although the media reports on individual politicians, there is a clearer trend in the latter towards more personalization,” explains Gattermann.

“This raises the question of whether the media, with their predominant focus on institutions, paints an accurate picture of the political reality in the EU. Similarly, while media coverage and citizens’ news preferences tend to To align their focus on institutions at the expense of individual politicians, voters may have too little information when asked to choose between parties and their (lead) candidates in European elections. But some of the threats that personality politics can pose to democracy in national politics, are not (yet) applicable to the EU given the limited evidence for personalized EU politics.”

Provided by University of Amsterdam

