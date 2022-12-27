Can a bank that lends to potato farmers grow profitability?

They frequently top the best buy charts for savings rates. But who are the new banks fighting for your cash?

From Middlesbrough-based GB Bank, which lends to underserved areas in the north, to Chester-based Oxbury, which lends to farmers, the names will be unfamiliar to most savers.

Their accounts are often on sale for less than a few days. Most are available to open and run online, and in some cases, you need a smartphone to download the app.

Put it in: Oxbury Bank, which lends to UK farmers, offers a 3% 90-day notice account and often launches competitive fixed-rate bonds.

And in others, they do not have customer service telephone numbers.

But they are all covered by the Financial Services Compensation Plan in the same way as the big names on the High Street.

Here, Money Mail takes a look at them…

Capital of the DF

Based in Manchester, DF Capital makes loans to manufacturers to smooth cash flow on industrial equipment, cars and boats.

This includes Fairline Yachts, based in Oundle, Northamptonshire, which builds luxury yachts.

Electric motorcycle producer Zero Motorcycles has also benefited from loans to set up dealerships in the UK.

The CEO is Carl D’Ammassa, who was previously with Aldermore and GE Capital.

Their savings products are usually at the top of the market and aren’t on sale for long. They usually offer good short-term bonuses and a 90-day notice account.

Its latest 18-month fixed-rate bond paid a maximum of 4.5 percent but closed to new business last Friday. New bonuses will be released soon.

■ dfcapital.co.uk, 0330 094 0162

kroo bank

Kroo is the newest kid on the block and launched his app-based checking account this month.

The London-based startup doesn’t offer a savings account, but pays 2 percent interest on the checking account balance.

Kroo Bank promises to plant two trees for every account opened, and aims to plant one million by the end of next year

He promises to plant two trees for every account opened, and aims to plant a million by the end of next year.

Its chief executive is Andrea De Gottardo, who previously worked for NatWest, State Street Bank and the consulting firm Deloitte.

His competition includes digital bank Chase, backed by JP Morgan, which offers a linked savings account that currently pays 2.1 percent.

You must download the app to open an account, and you can only contact the customer support team via in-app chat or email.

■ kroo.com

monument bank

Headquartered in London, Monument Bank is led by Chief Executive Ian Rand, who previously worked with Barclays and JP Morgan. He entered the savings field a year ago with fixed-rate bonds.

The minimum investment with the bank is at the high end of the scale at £25,000.

Appy saver: Monument Bank offers fixed-rate bonds through its app, but currently only has a six-month offer at 2.05%. Plans to launch an easily accessible account soon

The bank undertakes to reward loyalty by offering you a better rate than the one offered to new customers when you come to renew your voucher.

Lends for real estate investments, including buy-to-let and bridge loans. Like most newcomers, he goes in and out of the market when he needs to attract money to finance his loans.

It offers fixed-rate bonds through its app, but currently only has a six-month offer at 2.05 percent. He plans to launch an easily accessible account soon.

■ monument.co, 020 4524 8080

oxbury bank

Oxbury lends to UK farmers, the food supply chain and the rural economy. It is based in Chester.

Clients include farmers who supply major supermarkets and those who grow barley, potatoes and wheat for brands such as Arla, Budweiser, Walkers Crisps and Warburtons.

Its chief executive is co-founder James Farrar, who has been at the Nationwide Building Society, HSBC and Bank of Scotland.

You can open the account online, but you also need to download its app on your smartphone.

You cannot have joint accounts with this bank; currently only offers individual accounts.

It offers a 90-day notice account at 3 percent and often releases competitive fixed-rate bonds.

■oxbury.com

GB Bank

GB Bank obtained its full banking license in August 2022. Based in Middlesbrough, it launched its first savings product in November.

Priced competitively with a low minimum investment of £1, the one and two year fixed rate bonds sold out within a week. Since then, the bank has entered and exited the market with good offers.

GB Bank obtained its full banking license in August 2022. Based in Middlesbrough, it lends money to small and medium-sized property developers in underserved areas of the UK.

Currently, it does not offer any accounts, but it is definitely one to watch. It lends money to small and medium-sized property developers in underserved areas of the UK. Initially it is focused on the North East, Yorkshire and the North West.

Its CEO is co-founder Stephen Lancaster, who has a background in technology and business. Its patrons include the local government body, the Teesside Pension Fund.

■ gbbank.co.uk, 0808 164 2111

recognize bank

Recognize Bank lends money to small businesses. The CEO is Jean Murphy, who has more than 25 years of experience working with Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs.

Headquartered in London, it is owned by City of London Group plc, which is listed on the AIM small business market.

It currently offers notification accounts where you have to tell the bank that you want your money back. Your 95-day notice account pays a competitive 3 percent.

It also offers fixed-rate bonds from time to time, as well as small business savings accounts.

■ www.recognisebank.co.uk, 0345 872 7888

